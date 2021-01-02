Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19 (Report)

Larry King has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and is receiving remedy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Middle in Los Angeles, a supply near the King household informed ABC Information.

“Larry has fought so many well being points in the previous few years and he’s combating this one onerous too, he’s a champ,” the supply mentioned to ABC Information.

King’s representatives didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

The 87-year-old tv host suffered a stroke and underwent an angioplasty in 2019. In 2017, he revealed that he had acquired remedy for lung most cancers. King additionally had a serious coronary heart assault in 1987, for which he underwent quintuple-bypass surgical procedure.

King has written two books about his expertise with coronary heart illness: “Mr. King, You’re Having a Coronary heart Assault: How a Coronary heart Assault and Bypass Surgical procedure Modified My Life” in 1989 and “Taking On Coronary heart Illness: Well-known Personalities Recall How They Triumphed over the Nation’s #1 Killer and How You Can, Too” in 2004.

In 2020, King misplaced two kids – his son, Andy, died of a coronary heart assault in July, and his daughter, Chaia, died of lung most cancers in August.

King rose to fame within the Seventies along with his radio program, “The Larry King Present.” From 1985 to 2010, King was the host of “Larry King Reside” on CNN.

