Las Leonas defeated Germany, added their twelfth consecutive victory and dream of the Pro League title

*The most outstanding plays of the victory of the Argentine team against the German team

The Argentine women’s field hockey team once again beat Germany for 3 a 1 y added his twelfth consecutive victory in the FIH Pro League, who leads with a wide advantage with four games to go.

The lionesswinners of the same rival on Saturday but 2-1, they prevailed in the stadium Ernest Reuter Sportfeld from berlin with goals from Maria Granatto (1m. y 33m.) y Jimena Cedres (11m.), while Nike Lorenz (26m.) discounted for the local team.

The team led by Fernando Ferrara leads the competition with a perfect score (36) and He is 14 ahead of India and 17 ahead of the Netherlands.who have four fewer games.

Next Saturday and Sunday, at 8 a.m. Argentina, The lioness will visit the Dutch, current olympic champions and winners of the two previous editions of the tournament, in a series that could be decisive for the title. Subsequently, the selected “albiceleste” will close his participation in the tournament against India in the city of Rotterdamthe June 18 and 19.

In this morning’s victory, the Argentine goalkeeper Belen Succi she was chosen as the player of the match. “We are preparing for the 2022 World Cup, so these games and victories are very important for us.”, he declared to the organization after dedicating the victory to his son. The World Cup of the discipline will be played jointly in spain y The Netherlands from July 1 to 17 of this year.

It should be remembered that Dolphin Merino, one of the referents of Las Leonas, said goodbye to the team with a mixture of “anger and sadness” since the coach, Fernando Ferrara, left her out of the list for the World Cup. With a letter that she published on her social networks, the offensive midfielder communicated: “Since I was a girl I dreamed of playing in Las Leonas, and I thank life for being able to fulfill that dream. Every time I wore the shirt of our country I was happy and always tried to give my best, because belonging to this team filled me with pride”.

“The coach told me the news that no player wants to receive: We are not going to take you into account for the World Cup for sporting reasons. Since then they are difficult days for me. Days of much reflection. It makes me angry and sad, but at the same time I am calm with myself”, he added.

