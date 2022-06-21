Las Leonas defeated India and received the title in the Pro League

*The Lionesses closed the tournament with a win against India

The title finally came into the hands of The lioness. It is that the Argentine women’s field hockey team received the trophy of champions of the Pro League 2022 after closing his participation with a victory over India 3-2 in a match played in the Netherlands.

the captain Rocio Sanchez received the award after a new victory for the team albiceleste who finished the contest undefeated with thirteen wins and three draws.

The team of Fernando Ferrera started down on the scoreboard but turned it around with goals from Delfina Thome, Eugenio Trinchinetti y Agustina Gorzelany, everyone in the second room. Tete Salima y Ekka Deep Grace converted for the Asian team, which had defeated the Argentina in the australian penal (2-1) on the penultimate date of the tournament.

The Argentine national team played 16 games of which he won 13, drew 3was the set highest scorer with 43 goals y the second least defeated fence with 18 against.

The lioness will now prepare for worldwhich will have as headquarters the cities of Terrace (Spain) and Amstelveen (Netherlands) and will run from July 1 to 17.

The list is made up of Belén Succi, Clara Barberi, Valentina Costa Biondi, María Emilia Forcherio, Valentina Raposo, Agustina Gorzelany, Sofia Toccalino, Victoria Sauze, Valentina Marcucci y Agostina Alonso. They will also be Rocío Sanchez Moccia, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Jimena Cedres, Maria Jose Granatto, Victoria Granatto, Agustina Albertario, Julieta Jankunas and Delfina Thome.

The lioness will play with the host Spain, South Korea and Canada in the Group C of world Championship to be held in terrace y Amstelveen (Netherlands), of July 1 to 17. The matches of this key will be played in the stadium Terrace Olympics, spainwhile those of the zone A (comprising the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Chile) and those of the Group B (England, New Zealand, India and China) will be played in AmstelveenNetherlands.

The lioness qualified for the ecumenical tournament by winning, the January 29 past, the Pan American Cupwhich provided three places in the World Cup, beating the host in the final Chile by 4-2in the decisive meeting held in the capital Santiago. The Argentine team, world champion in Perth, Australia, 2002 y Rosario 2010also won three silver medals in the ecumenical tournament: Mandelieu, France, 1974; berlin, Germany, 1976 y Dublin, Ireland, 1994and three bronze medals: Madrid, Spain, 1978 and 2006 and The Hague, Holland, 2014.

Argentina obtained in the Tokyo Olympics the silver medal, as in Sidney 2000 y London 2012, and, in addition, he won the bronze medals in the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

KEEP READING

Horacio Zeballos was crowned champion together with Marcell Granollers on the lawn of Halle

Unusual: tennis player Dominic Thiem was accused of recording an adult film but the truth surprised everyone

Michael Ballack would be in a relationship with a woman 24 years younger who was a friend of his son