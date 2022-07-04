Las Leonas thrashed Spain 4-1 for the second date of the Women’s Hockey World Cup and remain at the top of Group C

On the second date of the Women’s Field Hockey World Cup, Las Leonas achieved a resounding victory against Spain by 4-1 and were left alone at the top of Group C of the tournament that is played in the cities of Amstelveenin the Netherlands, and in Terrace, a town near Barcelona. With the public distributed but with favoritism for the organizing country, Argentina He showed a performance that allows us to dream of adding the third star in the history of the National Team.

Thanks to two goals from the scorer Agustina Gorzelanaanother of Valentina Raposo in a short corner and one of Maria Granattothe team he leads Fernando Ferrera Accumulate six points in the area you share with Canada y South Korea. On the third day, the national team will face Canada next Thursday, July 7 at 1:00 p.m. with the aim of securing first place for the next phase.

The first quarter started with dominance of the Albiceleste drowning at Redsticks with intensity and constant attacks from the sides with Eugenia Trinchinetti as the main offensive weapon. Four penalty corners seemed enough to open the scoring, but the barrier was the goalkeeper Melanie García, with several fundamental interventions to keep the zero. In the fifth infraction meters from the goal, Las Leonas managed to score on closing the opening chapter but it was annulled after the intervention of the VAR, since the ball had not left the area.

Melanie García held the zero in her goal until the middle of the third quarter (Photo: @FIH_Hockey)

In the second stage the intensity dropped and the procedure was matched with dangerous plays from both sides. The complaints towards the referees began to increase and the development became more and more limited, to the point that the result was 0-0 at halftime of the hinge game of Group C.

Already in the third quarter, Argentina started with the bad news of a yellow card for Victoria Garnet and a lack of concentration that forced the first two saves by Belen Succi. But the heart of Las Leonas appeared at the best moment of the match. After an infringement inside the area, Agustina Gorzelana changed by goal. A few minutes later, Valentina Raposo received the trust of the coach Fernando Ferrera and widened the difference from a penalty corner.

The match was totally unlocked in favor of the national team and, from another short, Gorzelany broke the net again to score the fourth personal goal so far in the World Cup. The celebrations and happiness were reflected even in the substitutes’ bench, with many hugs that conveyed the tranquility of having resolved a duel that in the first quarters had been difficult to unlock.

Agustina Alonso saw the yellow card at the beginning of the final chapter with the atmosphere that was already experiencing the victory of Argentina. Spain took advantage of the numerical superiority and also from a corner appealed to a prepared play that included a deflection of Begoña Garcia, who broke Succi’s resistance. When the Redsticks pressed for a new discount, Maria Granatto put her name on the result and stamped the final 4-1.

The Lionesses have eight goals for and only one against (Photo: @FIH_Hockey)

Remember that the tournament format is divided into four zones of four teams each. The first in the groups will qualify directly to the quarterfinals. For their part, those who finish in positions number 2 and 3 will play a reclassification (they will play one more game) to see which team advances among the eight best in the World Cup.

The elimination phase will be played between Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13, while the semifinal duels will be on Saturday 16, one day before the grand final for the maximum trophy, to be played on Sunday, July 17.

Las Leonas come from establishing themselves as the winners of the FIH Pro League, the largest tournament beyond the Olympics or the World Cup. They added 42 points, converted 43 goals (the highest scoring team, and Agustina Gorzelany, the specialist in short corners, as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals in 14 games) and finished undefeated in the tournament with 13 wins and only three draws. They are undefeated so far in 2022, in which they also won the Pan American Cup.

