Las Leonas will seek to become world champions in the final against the Netherlands: time, TV and everything you need to know

Argentina is one step away from maximum glory (Credit: Getty)

The lioness will seek to make history this Sunday in Tarrasa, Spain, when they face off against Netherlands in the final of the Women’s Hockey World Cup. The match will be played from 16.30, Argentine time, and will be televised by ESPN y Star+.

The Albiceleste team, top scorer in the tournament, reached this instance after being the leader of his zone with three victories: 4-0 against South Korea and Spainand closed with a resounding 7-1 against Canada. Then, they beat England in the quarterfinals, 1-0, and Germany in the semifinals, on Australian penalties after 2-2 in regulation time. The players have little rest, less than 24 hours, to jump onto the field of play again after the difficult classification against the Germans.

under the leadership of Fernando Ferrerathe national team is going for its third title in history after those obtained in Perth 2002 and Rosario 2010, when Luciana Aymar shone with the 10 on her back. But they will face none other than the Dutch, who beat Australia 1-0 in the semifinal, and are the current two-time world and Olympic champions.

The team’s top scorer is Agustina Gorzelana, with seven screams, who if she converts one will become the Argentine player with the most goals in a World Cup. “I walk onto the court with blind confidence that we are going to win,” she declared through tears after eliminating Germany. Her words coincided with those of several of her teammates who highlighted the confidence in the game system. “We had confidence in the penalties, we had been working on them”, commented the goalkeeper Belen Succi in dialogue with ESPN after the win. “Today we show that we are a great team”, said who is undoubtedly one of the stars of the tournament.

If there are no surprises, Ferrara will repeat the team that eliminated Germany: Belen Succi; Sofía Toccalino, Agustina Gorzelany, Agostina Alonso, Agustina Albertarrio, Maria José Granatto, Rocio Sánchez, Victoria Granatto, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Jimena Cedres and Valentina Costa.

Argentina will play the World final again. The last time they achieved this title was more than a decade ago, in Rosario 2010, in times when it still shone Lucha Aymar. Now, hand in hand with the aim of Agustina Gorzelana in the short corners -she has 7 goals and is one of the top scorers in the tournament-, plus the contribution of Succi on goal and a team that has other high points like Majo Granatto y Agustina Albertariothe selected one is ready to return to the highest stage of women’s hockey.

In addition to the two titles they won in the 2002 (Perth, Australia) and 2010 (Rosario, Argentina) World Cups, the Argentine women’s hockey team reached three other finals in its history: they fell against the Netherlands in 1974, against Germany in 1976 and against Australia in 1994.

KEEP READING:

From tension to ecstasy: the complete penalty shootout that allowed Las Leonas to qualify for the Hockey World Cup final

She chose to be a goalkeeper because she was “lazy”, she dedicated the “medal of life” to her son and continues to be an example near retirement: Belén Succi, the soul of Las Leonas

The story behind Agustina Gorzelany, the Las Leonas scorer who is inspired by her former Malvinas combatant father