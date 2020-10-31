Las Tesis, Collective Behind Feminist Anthem, on Anti-Rape Campaign

The viral anthem that accompanied Harvey Weinstein’s trial, “Un Violador en Tu Camino” (A Rapist in Your Method) was heard once more at Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Movie Competition on Tuesday throughout a web based dialog with Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis. Happening as a part of the pageant’s Inspiration Discussion board and moderated by documentary filmmaker Martina Malinová.

Established final 12 months by Daffne Valdés, Paula Cometa, Lea Cáceres and Sibila Sotomayor, Las Tesis has since gained notoriety because of their collaboration with Pussy Riot, and public performances of their music going down in Europe, South America and the U.S. Celebrities like Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, Amber Tamblyn or Olivia Wilde have supported their actions.

Speaking about their first protests of their house nation, which ended with a police intervention, Valdés mentioned: “What we did wasn’t banned by legislation – it’s a music, sung by a bunch of girls in entrance of presidency buildings. So why did the police reply like this? We have been accused of inciting hatred and violence, and disobedience towards the authority.”

Sotomayor argued that their harsh remedy confirms that the federal government agrees with “censorship and harassment.” “We’re in dialogue with our nation’s historical past and its wounds, and so they needed to punish us for elevating our voice,” she mentioned.

“Artwork could make you consider your personal expertise, however it could additionally cross borders and that’s what has occurred,” mentioned Cáceres, referring to their efficiency’s unbelievable success. Though, as admitted, individuals who assault them on-line come from varied areas.

“We now have by no means imagined it to have such an influence,” added Cometa. “We expect that artwork is a legitimate type of protest. We needed to make use of it to sentence historic injustice and violence towards girls, dedicated even by cops,” she mentioned. “Sadly, our political management has been tolerating it and the perpetrators haven’t been punished.”

Speaking about their nation’s struggles with poverty, substance abuse and jarring inequality, usually leading to violence towards girls, the trans group or minorities, they referred to as out their administration and authorities for ignoring, and even denying what is occurring.

“Girls’s lives aren’t at all times revered, as a result of the federal government prioritizes the market and the financial system, and the query of reproductive rights is a unending struggle,” noticed Valdés, with Cáceres chiming in: “Through the pandemic, a girl went to denounce a person who was attacking her, and he or she was punished for going outdoors through the curfew. Folks will be accused [of misconduct] and so they nonetheless stay of their features. A lady can’t go outdoors alone as a result of she shouldn’t be secure and he or she is aware of it. She doesn’t even have the correct to precise herself freely. That is the every day actuality in lots of South American international locations,” she mentioned.

Crediting feminist actions and networks in Chile, or South America usually, with giving girls the assist they so usually want, Las Tesis nonetheless underlined the significance of placing issues into writing, to not point out a correct intercourse training. In addition to excited about the idea of equal alternatives throughout completely different genders, but in addition completely different species.

“We aren’t simply women and men, there are extra creatures who’re a part of this Earth,” Cáceres mentioned.

“The federal government doesn’t assist us – it’s different girls who empathize with our struggle. Feminism is a spot the place we will all meet, however we’re striving for particular, institutional adjustments,” Valdés mentioned. Additionally admitting that regardless of the grim actuality, she already sees some adjustments.

“Our society has modified – at this time’s women have utterly completely different instruments at their disposal. They’re able to face the identical conditions in several methods. They’re able to communicate up. We see the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel already,” she mentioned, additionally sharing the collective’s dream for the long run. “We dream of a society the place folks aren’t oppressed, it’s that easy.”

“And the place a girl can stroll down the road at 3 a.m. with out being afraid of getting raped,” added Cometa.