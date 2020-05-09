Las Vegas Legend Roy Horn Is Dead Following Fight With Coronavirus

On the age of 13, Roy Horn would first meet Siegfried Fischbacher on the posh liner S.S. Bremen. Fischbacher was working as a steward on the time however hoped to turn out to be a magician. After being given an opportunity to carry out for the passengers, Fischbacher requested Horn what he considered the act, and Horn prompt including a cheetah to the present. The efficiency would show to achieve success and result in the beginning of Siegfried & Roy.