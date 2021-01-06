Lashana Lynch to Join ‘Matilda’ Movie Musical for Netflix

Lashana Lynch is getting musical — with the British star set to be a part of the forged of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of “Matilda.”

The musical film relies on Roald Dahl’s 1988 kids’s traditional a few 5-year-old named Matilda, whose precocious nature and present for telekinesis assist her overcome bullying from her mother and father, classmates and even the college’s principal Miss Trunchbull.

Lynch is in talks to play Miss Honey, Matilda’s good-natured instructor, within the movie from Netflix and Sony TriStar, which follows the 1996 movie adaptation and the 2010 stage manufacturing “Matilda the Musical.”

Matthew Warchus, who additionally directed the stage musical, will return to direct the movie. Authentic playwright Dennis Kelly will adapt the screenplay, which options authentic music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the movie for Working Title, after lately working with the streamer on the newest adaptation of “Rebecca” (starring Lily James and Armie Hammer). Luke Kelly will produce for The Roald Dahl Story Firm.

After all, this isn’t Lynch’s first time moving into the world of traditional IP. The British actor’s subsequent position sees her moving into James Bond’s world in “No Time to Die.”

Lynch performs Nomi, the brand new 007, to Daniel Craig’s Bond. The motion movie, which was delayed from its authentic April 2020 launch date due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now set to debut on April 2, 2021.

Lynch additionally starred reverse Brie Larson in 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” enjoying fellow fighter pilot Maria Rambeau. Although the Nia DaCosta-directed “Captain Marvel 2” is about for November 11, 2022, it’s unclear whether or not Lynch will reprise her position, although the sequel will characteristic the grownup model of Maria’s daughter Monica (performed by Teyonah Parris).

Lynch is repped by ICM, the U.Ok.’s BWH Company, Alan Siegel and Sloane Supply.