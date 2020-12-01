Lashana Lynch Wraps BBC Film and BFI’s Play Adaptation “Ear For Eye”

“Captain Marvel” and “No Time To Die” star Lashana Lynch has wrapped principal pictures on BAFTA and Olivier-winning Debbie Tucker Inexperienced’s “Ear For Eye” at Kennington Studios.

The movie is an adaptation of Tucker Inexperienced’s personal acclaimed play, which was staged at London’s Royal Court docket Theatre in 2018, starring Lynch.

The play, and the movie, follows British and American Black characters of various generations navigating their manner by way of right now’s society, providing a important perspective on the state of the nation.

The movie is produced by Fiona Lamptey for Fruit Tree Media. In October, Lamptey joined Netflix as director of U.Ok. options.

The solid additionally contains Tosin Cole (“The Memento”), Carmen Munroe (“Desmond’s”), Danny Sapani (“MotherFatherSon”), Nadine Marshall (“Sitting In Limbo”) and Arinzé Kene (“I’m Your Girl”).

The movie is backed by BBC Film and the British Film Institute (BFI). Govt producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Film, Farhana Bhula for the BFI, Barbara Broccoli for Eon Productions and Tucker Inexperienced.

Plans for a multi-platform launch in early 2021 can be introduced quickly, adopted by a broadcast premiere on BBC Two in spring of 2021.

Tucker Inexperienced wrote the play “Born Dangerous” in 2003, for which she received the Olivier Award for many promising newcomer in 2004. She received the BAFTA for single TV drama in 2012 for “Random,” which was broadcast on Channel 4. She made her characteristic debut with “Second Coming,” which was nominated for the Sutherland award on the BFI London Film Pageant, and she was nominated for excellent debut on the BAFTAs. The movie went on to win the Large Display award on the Rotterdam Film Pageant in 2015.