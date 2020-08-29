Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in NIA custody, was behind the attack on Glasgow Airport

new Delhi: The NIA has been a major success in relation to the 2007 attack on Glasgow Airport in Britain. The investigating agency arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist when he was brought to India from Saudi Arabia. Also Read – Pakistan’s big conspiracy on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir revealed, 150 yards long tunnel found

Officials gave information about this on Saturday. According to senior NIA officials associated with the investigation, Shabil Ahmed was brought to India late Friday. The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist will be presented in a Delhi court on this day. He will be taken to other places including Bengaluru for further investigation on transit remand.

An NIA official said on condition of anonymity, Ahmed had moved from Bengaluru to Saudi Arabia in 2010-11. In 2007, he was also arrested in connection with this attack, in which one person was killed.

The official said that Ahmed was the cousin of the mastermind of the attack on the UK airport, Ahmed officials. Agency officials said that apart from this, Ahmed was also wanted in a case registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in 2015 and on July 12, 2016 Was declared a criminal by a Delhi court.

In August 2017, Syed Mohammad Zeeshan Ali, another member of the Al Qaeda organization (AQIS) in the Indian subcontinent was brought here from Saudi Arabia by Indian agencies. It is believed that he is married to Ahmed’s only sister.

The official said that in December 2015 with the arrest of several others along with Maulvi Abdul Rahman of Cuttack, a major cell of AQIS was busted by the Special Cell, after which news of Ahmed’s role in India was reported.

According to agency officials, Rahman had told the police that he met Ahmed in Bangalore in 2009 when he returned from Britain after serving a sentence.

