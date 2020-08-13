Lashkar-e-Taiba’s hideouts in Kashmir, huge amount of ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have busted two bases of terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pulwama district of South Kashmir and recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition. Police officials have informed about this. The police along with the army and CRPF started a search operation late on Wednesday after reliable information about the presence of militants in the wooded areas of Badaru Barsu of Avantipora. Also Read – 4G Internet service will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15, know how the process will be completed

Police said, "Two locations were demolished in the early hours of Thursday. During the search operation, huge quantities of explosives have been recovered along with ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades, a UBGL thrower, four UBGL grenades and a small amount of ammonium nitrate. At present, the case has been registered and further investigation is going on.

Let us know that since the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir, the army is running an operation against terrorists. In this episode, the army is getting success one after the other. Meanwhile, during the search today, the ammunition hidden by the terrorist organization has been confiscated by the armed forces.