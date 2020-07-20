Last Chance To Catch The Harry Potter Movies Before They Leave HBO Max On The Hogwarts Express

Leave a Remark
HBO Max has been round for nearly two full months, and it definitely boasts one of many bigger libraries of content material, notably as a consequence of its entry to quite a few Warner Bros properties. This contains the Harry Potter motion pictures… or reasonably, it’ll have, as all eight theatrical adventures starring The Boy Who Lived are leaving the streaming service on the finish of subsequent month.
As a part of its August rollout announcement, HBO Max revealed that each Harry Potter film, from The Sorcerer’s Stone to The Deathly Hallows Half 2, might be departing on August 25. That’s to not say they gained’t ever be added again to HBO Max ultimately, however in direction of the tip of subsequent month, they’re taking the Hogwarts Express off to components unknown… or casting a Vanishing Spell. Whichever you favor.
It’s price noting that within the lead-up to HBO Max’s launch, the Harry Potter motion pictures weren’t even anticipated to be obtainable as a consequence of a previous licensing settlement. Nonetheless, as soon as HBO Max Day One got here round, all these motion pictures have been on obtainable to play, although now we all know that they weren’t sticking round for the lengthy haul. Living proof, Selection stories that the rationale the eight Harry Potter motion pictures are leaving HBO Max after just some months is due to “normal licensing phrases.”
With the Harry Potter motion pictures exiting HBO Max earlier than August concludes, that’ll depart Unbelievable Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as the one Wizarding World story that one can watch on this specific service. Whereas Disney beforehand held the printed rights to the Harry Potter motion pictures (therefore all these marathons you’d catch on then-ABC Household/now-Freeform), in 2016, NBCUniversal acquired these rights, in addition to the fundamental cable rights to the Unbelievable Beasts motion pictures, with this deal stretching from July 1, 2018 to April 2025.
As a part of the digital portion of this settlement, it’s doable that the rationale the Harry Potter motion pictures are exiting HBO Max after such a brief span of time is as a result of NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock might be including them to its personal library. Assuming that’s the case, that begs the query of how HBO Max was capable of will get its arms on these options for that restricted period of time. In any case, if the Harry Potter motion pictures find yourself on Peacock within the close to future, we’ll make sure you let .
Together with the Harry Potter motion pictures, different titles which might be leaving HBO Max on the finish of August embrace John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, the Kill Invoice motion pictures, Good Will Looking and Magic Mike. Nonetheless, there are many goodies being added to the service that month, together with six Batman motion pictures, Blade Runner: The Closing Minimize, Elf and Ocean’s Eleven. It’s additionally price remembering {that a} bunch of DC motion pictures are sticking round HBO Max longer than anticipated.
As for the way forward for the Wizarding World, Unbelievable Beasts 3 continues to be scheduled to come back out on November 12, 2021, though the threequel nonetheless hasn’t begun principal pictures as a result of ongoing well being disaster.
