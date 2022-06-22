Last days for all those who continue to use an old free G Suite account: so you can avoid paying for the service

Back in January, we found out that the old plan for G Suite (now Google Workspace) for business was going to no longer be free. The free plan of G Suite has been offered since 2006, formerly known as Google Apps. However, although in 2012 the free plan ceased to exist, Google left a few years of courtesy for companies to change plans. Nothing more and nothing less than 10 years of courtesy. However, in a matter of days, things will change.

As scheduled, companies will not be able to use the free plan of G Suite from next June 27. Google explains it on its support website, where it ensures that the account will transition to the equivalent payment plan automatically.

G Suite for Business will stop being free on June 27

Although many of the companies have had to look for alternative solutions, the situation has surprised fewespecially considering the list of free Google services that have been dying in recent years.





The situation also extended to Google Workspace customers for educational purposes. And it is that from the next month of July will no longer be able to enjoy free unlimited storagegoing to have a limit of 100 TB for all users of the site.

As for users and families with administrator accounts that had the free plan of G Suite, they will be able to continue using the tools provided by the company at no additional cost. Yes indeed, must demonstrate that they will not use Workspace for commercial purposes. Google enabled a platform to do so before August 2022.

For users using Google services through a free Gmail account, they should not do anything, as the services will remain free. In this way, we can continue to use services such as YouTube, Google Photos, or Drive, for free, as long as we do not exceed the 15 GB limit of Drive.

According to the New York Times, it does not seem that the measure will affect too many companies. And it is that according to their sources, the number of individuals using the free G Suite version “is in the thousands.”

Via | The Register