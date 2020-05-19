Last Man Standing Renewed For Season 9 After Finale Snafu, But Will Kaitlyn Dever Return?

Now that we all know Last Man Standing is totally coming again for a brand new season, the largest query nearly positively revolves round how typically viewers will get to see Kaitlyn Dever’s Eve Baxter. From Season 7 onward, Dever took on a smaller recurring position inside Last Man Standing, along with her profession booming from different initiatives similar to Netflix’s Unbelievable. Lots of people cannot wait to see what new initiatives she’ll be a part of subsequent – and I am totally within the camp that wishes her to affix HBO’s The Last of Us collection – however there are tons of followers who need her to return to Last Man Standing on a much more constant foundation in Season 9 and past.