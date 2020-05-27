Last Man Standing’s Kaitlyn Dever Has A Wild New TV Show In The Works

Go away a Remark
Ever because the Tim Allen-fronted sitcom Last Man Standing acquired unceremoniously cancelled at ABC, co-star Kaitlyn Dever has been increase her resume strong performances in acclaimed tasks each theatrically and on TV. The actress has made sporadic returns to Last Man Standing throughout its previous two seasons on Fox, with followers at present hoping that she’ll be capable of carve out sufficient time for a full return within the just lately renewed Season 9. A new announcement seemingly dashes these hopes, nevertheless, with Dever set to star in a wild new venture from Margot Robbie.
One in all Kaitlyn Dever’s subsequent TV tasks after Last Man Standing (and Netflix’s Unbelievable) is being spearheaded by the filmmakers behind final yr’s indie cinema fave The Peanut Butter Falcon, writer-directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. Titled The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park, the idea is for a live-action, half-hour comedy that’s based mostly on their very own experiences of clandestinely dwelling inside a Los Angeles park each time they had been creating the venture that become Peanut Butter Falcon.
With Margot Robbie onboard as an govt producer, The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park would gender-swap the lead characters, with Kaitlyn Dever and The Act‘s Joey King set to play Diane and Jackie, respectively. The two ladies make the selection to maneuver right into a park with a purpose to discover the wildness that resides inside themselves, with each additionally in search of to determine their functions in life. Past that, the primary plot would revolve round how Diane and Jackie’s lives grow to be intertwined with a pair named Andy and Blair, who seemingly haven’t been forged simply but.
Past having a particularly gifted pair of actresses in Last Man Standing‘s Kaitlyn Dever and Joey King (who earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her work on Hulu’s The Act), The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park reportedly made latest waves with community and streaming execs due to a cleverly crafted pitch video, in keeping with THR. The venture’s pre-production part was stalled by nationwide quarantines, which impressed Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz to craft a most original approach to get their level throughout.
The pitch video, which has not been made public, was put collectively in a makeshift studio the filmmakers arrange inside their house. One a part of it featured Kaitlyn Dever, Margot Robbie and Joey King (through laptop computer shows) energetically explaining concepts for the present to an viewers of fortunately engaged cardboard cutouts of community and streaming execs corresponding to Netflix’s Ted Sarandos. One other a part of it showcased a sequence of in style movies’ posters as Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz wove comparisons to these films into their pitch, corresponding to Alice in Wonderland, Battle Membership and The By no means-Ending Story, to call just a few.
As effectively, the pitch video makes use of celeb photographs to cheekily recommend what different large Hollywood stars may probably be part of the forged, corresponding to Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson for the Andy function, with Reese Witherspoon and Blake Energetic arrange as potential examples for Blair. In truth, Stiller really made a FaceTime look within the video, at first denying curiosity within the venture earlier than implying he may wish to be concerned. That bit, nevertheless, was reportedly only for the joke (as was Shia LeBouef’s hypothetical involvement), with Stiller not actively collaborating in The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park at the moment.
At this level, it is reported that a number of premium cable networks and streaming companies are enthusiastic about probably transferring ahead with The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park. The filmmaking duo will probably be fielding presents from a number of events, which may presumably then result in a few of these marquee actors signing on.
Whereas this new function may probably restrict Kaitlyn Dever’s future on Last Man Standing, that wasn’t the case with the latest TV function she landed earlier than this one. Dever beforehand signed on for Hulu’s upcoming horror anthology sequence Monsterland, however that can solely be for a single episode. For now, the actress’ followers will probably have to attend till extra information about Last Man Standing‘s manufacturing course of comes out with a purpose to discover out extra about Dever’s future as Eve Baxter. I would not get too optimistic about her becoming a member of HBO’s The Last of Us sequence, both, until scheduling works out for the larger good.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra information about The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park, and take a look at our 2020 TV premiere schedule to see what reveals are positively coming to the small display quickly.
