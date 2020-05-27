Last Man Standing’s Kaitlyn Dever Has A Wild New TV Show In The Works

Whereas this new function may probably restrict Kaitlyn Dever’s future on Last Man Standing, that wasn’t the case with the latest TV function she landed earlier than this one. Dever beforehand signed on for Hulu’s upcoming horror anthology sequence Monsterland, however that can solely be for a single episode. For now, the actress’ followers will probably have to attend till extra information about Last Man Standing‘s manufacturing course of comes out with a purpose to discover out extra about Dever’s future as Eve Baxter. I would not get too optimistic about her becoming a member of HBO’s The Last of Us sequence, both, until scheduling works out for the larger good.