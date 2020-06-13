Last Man Standing’s Kaitlyn Dever Lining Up Next Movie And It’s A Musical

As for Kaitlyn Dever, the actress nonetheless strives to pop up in Last Man Standing when she will be able to and did seem in a number of 2020 episodes of the longtime comedy. In the meantime, she has the aforementioned Platform and Monsterland arising and he or she additionally lately signed on with the fellows who did The Peanut Butter Falcon, Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, to star in The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park. That may be one other half-hour sitcom about secretly dwelling in LA’s well-known park.