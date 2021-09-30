Last minute call: Scaloni added a footballer to Argentina’s list for the triple knockout date

Facundo Medina, the new one cited by Scaloni (REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji)

One week before the match against Paraguay in Asunción for the first of the triple date of South American Qualifiers on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni quoted a new footballer for the roster of summoned that will face the duel against the Guarani, as visitors, Uruguay and Peru at the Monumental stadium. Facundo Medina, Lens player from Ligue 1, the French league, was called up to join the squad.

The footballer, who emerged in the lower divisions of River Plate and who stood out in Talleres de Córdoba during the 2019-2020 Super League, a level that earned him more than 4 million dollars for sale to the French team, was one of the players who always was on the payroll of the juveniles that he directs Fernando Batista. Moreover, under the leadership of the Bocce, the left-hander was part of the Argentine team that played in the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The one born in Villa Fiorito, the same neighborhood as Diego Maradona, participated in the Under 20 World Cup in 2019 and was also key in obtaining the Under 23 Pre-Olympic that gave the Argentine team a ticket to the Olympics. Beyond his performances in the youth, this is not the first time that Medina is cited by Scaloni: in October 2020, the defender entered the final of the match that Argentina beat Bolivia in La Paz for the Qualifiers.

In the double date of November, in which the National Team drew 1-1 against Paraguay and beat Peru in Lima (2-0), the central scoreboard was also part of the call but did not add minutes in both presentations.

Medina participated in the Olympic Games in Tokyo (REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

Now, facing the confrontations against the Paraguayan team, at the Celeste and the Peruvians, the Copa América champion DT named 30 players in the first list that was announced a few days ago. Led by the captain Lionel Messi, who comes from scoring his first goal with the PSG shirt against Manchester City for the Champions League, it should be noted that Scaloni called two players who are injured. They are Exequiel Palacios and Paulo Dybala.

The Bayer Leverkusen player suffered a ligament tear in the right ankle a little over a week ago, a diagnosis that foresaw four weeks of recovery, but in Ezeiza they trust they will have it on time. The Juventus player, meanwhile, had to leave the court 20 minutes into the first half in the game that his team played last Sunday against Sampdoria for a muscle discomfort. Moreover, in the last hours, just for the Champions League match between Sevilla and Wolfsburg, Marcos Acuña withdrew from the field with a strong blow to one of his ankles.

Among the returns, the one of Lucas Alario, Bayer Leverkusen tip, who for physical reasons was not in the consecration at the Maracana stadium. In addition, another that returns is the archer Esteban Andrada, who left Boca and now showed a great level at Monterrey, Mexico.

The first match will be Argentina on Thursday, October 7, at 8:00 p.m., against Paraguay in Asunción. The next step will be on Sunday the 10th, from 8.30 pm, it will be the turn of receiving the team of Maestro Tabárez at the Monumental de Núñez. Finally, on Thursday the 14th, also at 8:30 p.m. and on the same stage, those of Scaloni will receive the Inca cast directed by Ricardo Gareca.

Messi will play again with the Argentine shirt (REUTERS / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)

Scaloni’s payroll for the triple knockout date

Archers: Franco Armani (River), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey) and Juan Musso (Atalanta).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Seville), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Marcos Acuña (Seville) , Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Juan Foyth (Villarreal) and Facundo Medina (Lens).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna) and Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain), Joaquín Correa (Inter), Julián Álvarez (River) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

