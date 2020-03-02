Last Tango in Halifax creator Sally Wainwright is already hoping for a sixth series

Last Tango in Halifax creator Sally Wainwright has revealed that she’s already crossing her fingers for her sixth series, forward of the long-anticipated return of the BBC One drama later this yr.

Requested whether or not viewers might anticipate a additional series, Wainwright mentioned: “I imply I hope so. I’d like to put in writing this present till the cows come residence.”

Last Tango in Halifax is about a pair of childhood sweethearts, Celia and Alan, (performed by Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi) reuniting in their seventies, and was based mostly on the real-life expertise of Wainwright’s personal mom. The Break up’s Nicola Walker and Completely happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire respectively play Celia and Alan’s daughters, who by sheer coincidence share the identical birthday.

Talking on the season six premiere, Wainwright mentioned concepts for the present had lengthy been “cook dinner[ing] away” regardless of its hiatus, earlier than hinting that a dinner with Walker and Lancashire had helped reignite the need to see the characters on-screen once more.

“I feel it’s the issues like this kinda slowly cook dinner away in your mind even for those who’re not consciously conscious of it,” she mentioned. “So it’s like three years however I feel they by no means go away. We went out for dinner one evening me and Sarah and Nicola in January a yr again… And it was simply hilarious. I used to be simply sitting there listening to them [and wanted to] write for them once more.”

Nonetheless, series 5 might spell bother for Celia and Alan, with conflicts arising round Alan’s new grocery store job and his brother’s prolonged keep…

Last Tango in Halifax airs 9pm on Sundays on BBC One