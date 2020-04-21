Last Tango in Halifax’s Anne Reid says we should be “worried” for Celia and Alan’s marriage

They could maintain completely different political beliefs and learn completely different newspapers (his is The Guardian, her’s The Day by day Mail), however Last Tango in Halifax’s Celia and Alan – childhood sweethearts who reunited later in life – all the time appeared to be soulmates.

Nonetheless, Anne Reid (Years and Years), who performs the strong-minded Celia in the returning BBC One drama, has revealed that there might be hassle forward for the couple’s marriage in sequence 5…

Requested whether or not she believed viewers should be “anxious” for their relationship, Reid stated: “Sure. It’s fairly fascinating… I really like the truth that he [Alan, played by Derek Jacobi] fell in love with this gorgeous woman of 16, and they didn’t get collectively and [he] has had fantasies about her, you already know – possibly we’ve all obtained any person that we met when we had been younger and we assume, ‘oh, what would have been like if I’d married them’ – and he’s simply fantasised about her off and on. After which he meets her and he marries her and he finds out what she’s actually like!”

Talking on the premiere of the brand new sequence, Reid added that the ability dynamic between Celia and Alan has shifted. “I believe in the start she all the time had the higher hand as a result of he was so besotted after they first met,” she defined, “and now after seven years he’s not fairly so besotted after they first met [in their seventies]. And I believe she’s the one who would die if he left her.”

Collection 5, written by the present’s creator Sally Wainwright, sees Celia and Alan conflict over the latter’s new grocery store job, whereas Alan’s brother Ted has returned residence from New Zealand and appears decided to remain…

Last Tango in Halifax returns quickly on BBC One