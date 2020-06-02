Lastly, The Flash Will Come Face To Face With A Long-Awaited Villain In Season 7

Go away a Remark
The Flash has offered no scarcity of rivals for Barry Allen to do battle with throughout its six seasons. Nonetheless, there’s one which followers have been eager to see for some time, as they’ve solely seen false variations of this villain thus far. Effectively, put in your seat belts as a result of Season 7 is when the real article will lastly be racing onto the scene.
So what villain on The Flash is it? Effectively, the villain in query is Godspeed and, earlier than you begin to fear, this time, the actual Godspeed shall be making his (or her) on display screen debut. Teasing this story growth, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace instructed TVLine:
Sure, you simply may… As a result of that’s the place we’re going!
The Flash‘s most up-to-date season’s finale left viewers with loads of questions concerning the long run, and this new piece of stories solely makes issues much more intriguing. The prospect of seeing the precise Godspeed is thrilling, to say the least. Sadly, it’s going to be some time earlier than followers really get a glimpse of the villain, as The Flash isn’t set to return till 2021. Nonetheless, that is fairly the reveal to maintain followers excited for what’s to come back when The Flash comes again.
The information comes a very long time after Godspeed made his first TV look on the present, which occurred again in spring of 2019. As talked about, this Godspeed was an imposter and was adopted by an onslaught of others.
After the disappointing reveal, The Flash’s then-showrunner Todd Helbing consoled followers with the information that the present was not executed with the fan-favorite villain. This additionally strains up with current statements made by Eric Wallace. When teasing how lengthy the Mirror Mistress would final because the sequence’ huge unhealthy, Wallace hinted at a brand new villain taking on her spot.
The Flash’s showrunner didn’t depart issues there, both. He additionally hinted that Season 7’s huge unhealthy can be a “he” and that his story would discover how he connects to Barry and Iris. Contemplating this data on prime of affirmation that Godspeed is re-entering the image, it appears like we’d have one thing, right here.
I’m simply speculating, however Godspeed may (emphasis on may) very properly be the Season 7 huge unhealthy that the sequence’ showrunner is referring to. After all, at this level, there is no option to get a transparent indication as to who shall be taking part in Godspeed the character returns. When requested a couple of potential return earlier this yr, BD Wong had mentioned that he can be open to vocally reprising the function.
It stays to be seen if BD Wong finally ends up doing so and the way The Flash handles the storyline. One factor that’s for positive is that this shall be new floor for Crew Flash. As a result of they’ve solely handled imposters up till now, they should determine the best way to face the actual deal.
Learn how Crew Flash’s conflict with the actual Godspeed seems when The Flash returns for Season 7 in early 2021 on The CW, which shall be lengthy after this summer season’s premieres have come and gone. You’ll be able to relive previous seasons of The Flash on Netflix, the place they’re streaming alongside numerous new 2020 content material.
