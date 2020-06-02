Lastly, The Flash Will Come Face To Face With A Long-Awaited Villain In Season 7

The Flash‘s most up-to-date season’s finale left viewers with loads of questions concerning the long run, and this new piece of stories solely makes issues much more intriguing. The prospect of seeing the precise Godspeed is thrilling, to say the least. Sadly, it’s going to be some time earlier than followers really get a glimpse of the villain, as The Flash isn’t set to return till 2021. Nonetheless, that is fairly the reveal to maintain followers excited for what’s to come back when The Flash comes again.