Lata Mangeshkar Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Lata Mangeshkar’s actual identify is Hema Mangeshkar. Lata Ji is an Indian music director and playback singer. She is a 1929 September born, Her birthday falls on the 17th of this month. Indore is the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar and Indore is now in Madya Pradesh. Lata is legendary for her different names like “Queen of Melody”, “Voice of the Nation”, “Voice of the Millennium” and “Nightingale of India”. She has acquired so many awards for her singing. She acquired additionally govt. Honors like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan. She has acquired one of the vital worthwhile honors Bharat Ratna in 2001 by the govt.. of India. she has additionally acquired Legion of Honour in 2007 by the govt.. of India. Lata Mangeshkar is the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. Lata’s father was a well-known Marathi musician. as an expert, her father was a classical singer, he was a theatre actor additionally. lata discovered music from her father in her childhood. Learn extra to find out about Lata Mangeshkar Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Household, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Lata Mangeshkar Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Hema Mangeshkar

Born: 28 September 1929

Born Place: Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Occupation: Playback Singer, Music Director

Lata Mangeshkar Age, Peak, Weight

Age: 90 Years as of 2019

Peak: 155 cm or 5 ft 1 inch (Approx)

Weight: 60 KG (Approx)

Eye Coloration: Black

Hair Coloration: salt & pepper

Lata Mangeshkar Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Libra

Nick Identify: Bhad Bhabie

College: Not Recognized

Faculty: Not Recognized

Schooling: College Drop Out

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Recognized

Internet Value: Us $four Million

Hindi Track Debut: Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu In 1943

Meals Behavior: Not Recognized

Controversies: None

Music Trainer: Deenanath Mangeshkar, Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Ghulam Haider, Pandit Tulsidas Sharma

Lata Mangeshkar Household & Caste

Father: Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar

Mom: Shevanti Mangeshkar

Brother: Hridaynath Mangeshkar

Sister: Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Recognized

Ethnicity: Maharashtrian

Lata Mangeshkar Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachan

Favourite Actress: Nargis, Meena Kumari

Favourite Meals: Spicy Meals, Coca Cola

Favourite Sports activities: Cricket

Favourite Cricketer: Sachin Tendulkar

Favourite Vacation spot: Los Angeles

Lata Mangeshkar Hobbies

Lata Mangeshkar Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Not Recognized

Marital Standing: UnMarried

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: N/A

Baby: N/A