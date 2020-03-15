Lata Mangeshkar Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Lata Mangeshkar’s actual identify is Hema Mangeshkar. Lata Ji is an Indian music director and playback singer. She is a 1929 September born, Her birthday falls on the 17th of this month. Indore is the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar and Indore is now in Madya Pradesh. Lata is legendary for her different names like “Queen of Melody”, “Voice of the Nation”, “Voice of the Millennium” and “Nightingale of India”. She has acquired so many awards for her singing. She acquired additionally govt. Honors like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan. She has acquired one of the vital worthwhile honors Bharat Ratna in 2001 by the govt.. of India. she has additionally acquired Legion of Honour in 2007 by the govt.. of India. Lata Mangeshkar is the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. Lata’s father was a well-known Marathi musician. as an expert, her father was a classical singer, he was a theatre actor additionally. lata discovered music from her father in her childhood. Learn extra to find out about Lata Mangeshkar Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Household, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.
Lata Mangeshkar Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Hema Mangeshkar
Born: 28 September 1929
Born Place: Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
Occupation: Playback Singer, Music Director
Lata Mangeshkar Age, Peak, Weight
Age: 90 Years as of 2019
Peak: 155 cm or 5 ft 1 inch (Approx)
Weight: 60 KG (Approx)
Eye Coloration: Black
Hair Coloration: salt & pepper
Lata Mangeshkar Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Libra
Nick Identify: Bhad Bhabie
College: Not Recognized
Faculty: Not Recognized
Schooling: College Drop Out
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Recognized
Internet Value: Us $four Million
Hindi Track Debut: Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu In 1943
Meals Behavior: Not Recognized
Controversies: None
Music Trainer: Deenanath Mangeshkar, Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Ghulam Haider, Pandit Tulsidas Sharma
Lata Mangeshkar Household & Caste
Father: Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar
Mom: Shevanti Mangeshkar
Brother: Hridaynath Mangeshkar
Sister: Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Recognized
Ethnicity: Maharashtrian
Lata Mangeshkar Favourite Issues
Favourite Actor: Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachan
Favourite Actress: Nargis, Meena Kumari
Favourite Meals: Spicy Meals, Coca Cola
Favourite Sports activities: Cricket
Favourite Cricketer: Sachin Tendulkar
Favourite Vacation spot: Los Angeles
Lata Mangeshkar Hobbies
Lata Mangeshkar Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Not Recognized
Marital Standing: UnMarried
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Baby: N/A
