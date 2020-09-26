Lata Mangeshkar’s Top 25 Bollywood Songs

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed Nightingale of India, turns 90 on Sept. 28 and in honor of the lady who made the Guinness Guide of World Information for 25,000 songs recorded we at Selection selected 25 of our favourite tunes from Bollywood. There have been many extra we may select, together with duets with Hemant Kumar or Mohammed Rafi however we didn’t need the record to develop into too unwieldy. Mangeshkar began singing professionally at age 14 and Bollywood actresses from the Nineteen Forties to 2000s have lip synced to her on display. Performing legend Dilip Kumar as soon as stated of her: “The way in which the perfume of a flower has no colour, a flowing spring or cool breezes belong to no nation, the smile of an harmless little one has no faith, equally Lata Mangekshar’s voice is a miracle of nature’s creativity.”

Laru Lappa Lara Lappa

“Ek Thi Ladki (1949)

The Punjabi duet is probably the most well-known a part of “Ek thi ladki” a couple of lady (Meena Shorey) working away from a blackmailer and dealing as a secretary.

Na Bole Na Bole Re

“Azaad” (1955)

Mangeshkar lent her voice to high star Meena Kumari on this tune and dance quantity, which additionally has a non secular which means of Radha singing in reward of Lord Krishna.

Man Mohana Bade Jhoothe

“Seema” (1955)

Displaying off her classical roots, Mangeshkar’s attractive rendition of one other tune praising Krishna was superbly picturized on Nutan in “Seema.” For the reason that star was additionally a educated singer she was in a position to realistically accompany the tune on the tanpura as she lip-synched.

Nain so Nain Nahi Milao

“Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje” (1955)

V. Shantaram’s dance movie with music by Vasant Desai was one other likelihood for Mangeshkar to indicate off her classical chops even when the actor in query was Sandhya, not a really well-known star, actually not within the leagues of Meena Kumari, Nargis or Vyjanthimala.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zy73MGPEBTc

Rasika Balma

“Chori Chori” (1956)

Mangeshkar sang dozens of occasions for Nargis, together with this soulful quantity in “Chori Chori,” a remake of “It Occurred One Night time.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QF1lNr-LniI

Aaja Re Pardesi

“Madhumati” (1958)

Composer Salil Chowdhury shot to fame with the soundtrack to this story inside a narrative of a wronged tribal lady who will get her personal revenge, starring Vyjanthimala on whom the tune was picturized.

Oh Sajna

“Parakh” (1960)

That sitar opener hooked so many Hindi movie aficionados on this pleased tune from composer Salil Chowdhury, picturized on Sadhana as a younger lady in love for the primary time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5a7l2UzZ654

>Ajeeb Dastan Yeh

Dil Apna aur Preet Parai (1960)

Meena Kumar’s lip-synching matching Mangeskhar’s voice completely on this love triangle directed by Kishore Sahu with music from Shankar-Jaikishen.

Allah Tero Naam

Hum Dono (1961)

Starring Dev Anand in a double position with Sadhana and Nanda as the feminine leads, the movie was a field workplace hit. Sahil Ludhianvi’s lyrics and Jaidev’s music added to its luster with this devotional tune that gave goosebumps.

Naina Barse Rim Jhim

“Woh Kaun Thi” (1964)

A spooky story a couple of mysterious lady (Sadhana) who seems earlier than a motorist on a wet evening singing “Naina Barse Rim Jhim Rhim Jhim” earlier than disappearing at a cemetery, the tune was the centerpiece of nice music in Raj Khosla’s psychological thriller.

Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega

“Mera Saaya” (1966)

One other psychological thriller this was the third movie from director Khosla and starring Sadhana. In addition to this haunting melody, take a look at a catchy tune by Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhonsle (“Jhumka Gira Re”).

Inhi Logon Ne Inhi Logon Ne

“Pakeezah” 1972

A uncommon dancing lady tune as Mangeshkar was fairly strict about lending her voice to something that smelled unsavory. The story itself was fairly chaste, a younger lady (Meena Kumar) raised in a brothel who falls in love and needs to marry, which works in opposition to society’s expectations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeiVB-K8xJ0

Ek Pyar ka Nagma Hai

“Shor” (1972)

Actor Jaya Bhaduri as soon as stated in an interview that when Mangeshkar sang for her for the primary time she was thrilled as a result of, as a newcomer, she knew she had arrived when the queen of melody bestowed her voice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTXk7Qs1keM

Raina Beeti Jaaye

“Amar Prem” (1972)

Rajesh Khanna is lured by a soulful Sharmila Tagore, the native courtesan who lures him as she lip syncs this classical tune in Shakti Samanta’s adaptation of a Bengali story.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

Anamika (1973)

Jaya Bhaduri makes an attempt to seduce Sanjeev Kumar with this come hither (actually, the phrases imply come into my arms) tune from Rahul Dev Burman.

Tere Bina Zindagi Mein Koi

“Aandhi” (1975)

Suchitra Sen stars as a politician who reconnects together with her ex-husband throughout a visit in a narrative that had many allusions to then-prime minister Indira Gandhi (though she was a widow by the point she ascended to energy).

Ae Dil-e-Naadaan

(Razia Sultan, 1983)

Hema Malini stars within the interval pic about queen Razia Sultan. The director Kamal Amrohi favored Khayyam’s model and whereas the composer principally used different singers, he gave Mangeshkar this one, resolution.

Jiya Jale

“Dil Se” (1998)

Helmer Mani Ratnam gave Oscar winner his large break and for the director’s “Dil Se” he used Mangeshkar’s voice for this quantity picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Ek Tu Hello Bharosa

“Pukar” (2000)

Rahman returned with Mangeshkar for certainly one of her final tune performances in a middling movie that stood out principally for its music. Anil Kapoor of “Slumdog Millionaire” fame stars as a military officer who rescues a kidnapped politician.