Late ‘Mythbusters’ Host Grant Imahara Honored With New Foundation

Grant Imahara’s household and pals have fashioned a brand new academic basis in his reminiscence.

The Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation, named for the late “Mythbusters” host, will work to encourage and empower underserved youth to change into lively in science, expertise, engineering, artwork and math. The formation of the nonprofit was introduced Friday on what would have been Imahara’s fiftieth birthday.

“There are numerous college students, like my son Grant, who want the stability of the technical and the artistic, and that is what STEAM is all about,” mentioned Carolyn Imahara, Grant’s mom and co-founder of the muse. “I’m so happy with my son’s profession, however I’m equally happy with the work he did mentoring college students. He can be thrilled that we plan to proceed this, plus rather more, by The Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation.”

Imahara died in July from a mind aneurysm. {An electrical} engineer, he co-hosted greater than 200 episodes of “Mythbusters” for Discovery, starting with the present’s third season in 2005. He was invited to affix the present by host Jamie Hyneman and was part of the Construct Group with Tory Belleci and Kari Byron. He specialised in creating robots and digital units for the present’s experiments.

The brand new basis was created to proceed Imahara’s legacy by mentorships, grants and scholarships designed to offer entry to STEAM training to all college students, no matter socioeconomic standing, race or gender. It was fashioned by founding board members Carolyn Imahara; and longtime skilled colleagues and pals Don Bies, Anna Bies, Edward Chin, Fon H. Davis, Coya Elliott and Ioanna Stergiades.