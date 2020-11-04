Late Night Shows React to Election

Stephen Colbert kicked off his stay election night time particular with an prolonged animated “My Cartoon President” bit which noticed Donald Trump floating away with an enormous balloon, leaving Joe Biden the supposed winner. Nevertheless, proper because the balloon handed the White Home, it popped, and Biden realized that many votes nonetheless wanted to be counted if he was going to oust the incumbent.

And positive sufficient, as Colbert and fellow late-night host Trevor Noah went stay at 11 p.m. ET/PT the race was far too early and too shut to name.

When Colbert appeared in particular person on Showtime, he was sat in an Oval Workplace set with solely his spouse and a few masked cameramen within the room. Each Colbert and “The Each day Present” host are having to stroll the comedy tightrope of what their viewers are going to discover humorous on an evening when their nerves are seemingly in shreds.

“We don’t know what a few of tonight’s present goes to be, it’s like making cookies and we don’t know what’s going to be within the batch…chocolate chips or thumbtacks,” Colbert mentioned in his opening monologue.

Colbert additionally highlighted the large enhance in mail-in votes due to the pandemic, saying that the GOP are “as we communicate” attempting to get these votes invalidated in a number of states.

“You understand the previous saying, when you can’t beat ’em, discover a decide who says, you already know what you truly did beat ’em,” Colbert joked.

The host additionally pointed to companies throughout the nation boarding up their storefronts in case protests kick off after the outcomes, in addition to cracking a joke in regards to the large wall that Trump erected in entrance of the White Home.

“In the long run they constructed the wall and locked him up,” Colbert mentioned.

Colbert’s temper by the top appeared to be a mix of resignation and maybe a bit cautious optimism, as he left viewers with a message urging them to be affected person for the ultimate outcomes.

“It’s an excellent factor we don’t know who gained but,” Colbert mentioned. “The reality is, the rationale it’s taking so lengthy to declare a winner is as a result of we’ve had such a large voter turnout….thousands and thousands of you braved the pandemic, a military of ballot watchers, even the submit workplace…Each a kind of votes deserves to be counted.”

Switching focus to Noah, the “Each day Present” emcee was broadcasting from an “election fallout shelter” in New York, with “Each day Present” correspondent Roy Wooden Jr. sat subsequent tom him nursing a drink.

Throughout his particular, Noah took a jab at Lindsey Graham whereas asserting that he had overwhelmed Democrat Jaime Harrison in his South Carolina Senate race.

“Not likely a shock, the South has saved their Accomplice monument,” Noah mentioned.

Payments to legalize marijuana New Jersey and decriminalize mushrooms in Washington D.C. prompted Noah to make gag about how he would possibly find a way to deal with 4 extra years of Trump within the White Home.

“If Trump wins once more, all medicine ought to simply grow to be authorized,” Noah mentioned. “We can’t undergo the subsequent 4 years sober. I want heroin gummies, no less than.”

The particular additionally featured in-depth evaluation of why obligatory voting will seemingly by no means grow to be a actuality in the US.

Colbert beforehand hosted a stay election particular on Showtime in 2016, throughout which the host veered from shock that Trump’s candidacy had made it that far, to incredulity that he was about to beat Hillary Clinton. Selection described the wild hour as “the late-night equal of a wake.”

This time round for “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand: Constructing Again America Nice Once more Higher 2020,” the “Late Present” host welcomed a visitor listing which incorporates Charlamagne Tha God, Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.

In the meantime Noah was joined by a number of acquainted “Each day Present” correspondents together with Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, and Jaboukie Younger-White. Jordan Klepper supplied particular reporting for “Votegasm.”