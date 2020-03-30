‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Returns Monday With Bernie Sanders Interview (EXCLUSIVE)

Add Seth Meyers to the record of late-night hosts who’re returning to the air from house because the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic carries on. NBC is ready to announce that “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return on Monday night time that includes a distant interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Late Night” will comply with that up on Tuesday with Meyers interviewing Sen. Elizabeth Warren by way of distant means.

For the foreseeable future, “Late Night” will air with a hybrid combine of latest at-home segments, distant interviews and beforehand aired materials.

Meyers has already been taping topical movies, together with signature segments like “A Nearer Look” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Inform,” from house and shared on social media. His first “A Nearer Look” video, posted per week in the past, already has 4.2 million views.

“We went again to work (ish) this week with three ‘Nearer Appears to be like,’ two monologues and a ‘Jokes Seth Can’t Inform,’” Meyers wrote on Twitter. “Whereas it was method lonelier than doing a present surrounded by our employees, it was nonetheless superb what they did from afar.”

As Meyers famous, the manufacturing ranges improved all through the week, from an “echoey hallway sound” on Monday to microphone, lights and a cultured bookcase backdrop by Wednesday. The Tuesday night time video featured Fred Armisen and the 8G Band performing the “Late Night” theme track remotely, and the Thursday video featured a canine bark.

“Late Night” final aired an unique in-studio episode on March 11, and returns simply as NBC’s “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” has additionally began airing hybrid episodes, that includes Fallon’s “At House Version” segments mixed with moments from earlier episodes.

Additionally again this week with reveals produced remotely from the hosts’ houses: ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Reside” (shifting Kimmel’s “minilogues” and interviews, which had been seen on social media, again to air); CBS’ “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert” (which was already together with new opens in entrance of repeat episodes); Comedy Central’s “The Every day Present with Trevor Noah”; HBO’s “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Actual Time with Invoice Maher”; TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “Conan”; and Showtime’s “Desus and Mero.”