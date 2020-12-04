Entertainment

Latest Delhi Traffic advisory: Due to farmer movement many borders of Delhi closed, know these diverted routes

December 4, 2020
Delhi Traffic Police Alert: On Friday, the 9th day of the Kisan movement, many borders of the country’s capital are closed on Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh Traffic Advisory in the morning for those coming or going to Delhi in the morning. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Preparing to find a middle ground on farmer movement, softening government’s stance on many demands – Decisive meeting on 5!

Movement of NH 24 farmers on Ghazipur border for coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi is closed due to farmers protests. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara, Bhopara or DND (Apsara / Bhopra / DND).

Among other borders in Delhi are Siughu, Singhu, Lampur Lampur, Auchandi Auchandi, Safibad Safiabad, Piao Maniyari Piao Maniyari, and Saboli Saboli border borders are closed.

At the same time, Tikri Tikri, Jarotha Jharoda border is also closed for any kind of traffic movement.

Delhi Traffic Police has said that Badusarai border Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border Jhatikara Border is open for two-wheeler traffic only.

