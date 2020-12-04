Latest Delhi Traffic advisory: Due to farmer movement many borders of Delhi closed, know these diverted routes

Delhi Traffic Police Alert: On Friday, the 9th day of the Kisan movement, many borders of the country’s capital are closed on Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh Traffic Advisory in the morning for those coming or going to Delhi in the morning. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Preparing to find a middle ground on farmer movement, softening government’s stance on many demands – Decisive meeting on 5!

Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara / Bhopra / DND: Delhi Traffic Police Also Read – Farmers Protest 2020: Panga Girl Kangana said something about the farmers movement, notice has been issued, know the whole matter – ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020 Also Read – Farmers Protest: After the meeting, the farmer said – ‘Government is trying to amend, our demand is to withdraw the law’

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic: Delhi Traffic Police – ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides: Delhi Traffic Police – ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Delhi Traffic Police has said that Badusarai border Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border Jhatikara Border is open for two-wheeler traffic only.