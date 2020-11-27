Latest News: Roadshow of BJP President in Hyderabad, seeing the crowd, Nadda said – now BJP’s turn came here

BJP President JP Nadda’s roadshow in Hyderabad Latest: BJP President JP Nadda held a road show on Friday evening to campaign for the municipal elections in Hyderabad. A large crowd gathered in it. The BJP president said, there is a clear message that the time has come for the BJP to come here. Also Read – Big shock to Mamata Banerjee before election, party veteran leaves important post

During the roadshow, BJP President Nadda said, “Today I have got an opportunity to come here for the civic elections in Hyderabad.” You have come here in such a large number, this is a clear message that the time has come for the BJP to come here. He said that it is clear that you are eager to feed the lotus in the civic elections for the development of Greater Hyderabad. Huh. You are denying corruption completely and are working to advance the developmentism led by Narendra Modi. Thank you very much. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee said- come and do violence during elections, there is no place for such outsiders in Bengal

Telangana: Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda holds a roadshow from Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in Hyderabad. Also Read – Interview: Chidambaram said – BJP will bring back the era of autocracy and control in the country, the country will go back Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election will be held on 1st December. pic.twitter.com/16eTs7DaEA – ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

BJP party president JP Nadda did a road show on the evening of 27 November from Nagole Chaurasta to Kothapet Chaurasta. After this, he will communicate with intellectuals at Hotel Raj Banjara at 7 pm.

Let us know that BJP is putting all its strength to win the local election of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to strengthen its hold in the stronghold of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and TRS in Telangana capital Hyderabad.

It is to be noted that the election of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is to be held on December 1. For this local election, the national leadership of BJP is putting all its strength. CM Yogi Adityanath and former BJP President Amit Shah will also reach here in Hyderabad.