Latest news: TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP, shocks Mamata Banerjee

TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from Trinamool Congress: An MLA of Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined the BJP in Delhi on Friday. Angered by the TSC leadership, MLA Mihir Goswami joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers from Punjab to participate in ‘Delhi Chalo’ Demonstration, number being told more than 50,000

A legislator leaving the TMC before the West Bengal assembly elections is a major setback for Mamata Banerjee. Let me tell you that in the past many TMC leaders have left Mamta and joined BJP. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution Latest Updates: Due to strong winds, less burning of stubble, Delhi’s air is clean, know what was AQI

Delhi: Mihir Goswami joins Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from Trinamool Congress, in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/pnY06v0jR4 Also Read – Latest Railways News: Railways will run 54 trains in this state from December 2 – ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Let me tell you that Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami came to New Delhi today with BJP MP Nishit Pramanik from West Bengal. Goswami had recently expressed his displeasure with the Trinamool Congress. On Friday morning, BJP MP Goswami came with Pramanik. West Bengal Pradesh BJP sources had told that Goswami could join the party in the evening.

Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh met Goswami two days ago. Goswami said on Thursday that it will be difficult for him to remain in the party now, because he does not want any more insults. Goswami, a Trinamool Congress MLA from Cooch Behar South, had met BJP MP Pramanik in October, after which discussions started about his next move. Goswami said on several occasions that he remained in the party despite suffering insults due to his association with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Thursday, TMC MLA Goswami said in a post in Bangla on Facebook, “After 22 years of association with Trinamool Congress, it has become difficult for me to stay in the party now.” The Trinamool Congress made a lot of efforts in the last few days to convince them.