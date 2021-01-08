Latest News Update: 8th round of talks between agitating farmers and three ministers of Modi government continues

Farmers protest, farm laws, kisan andolan, Delhi, modi govt, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Center, kisan union, msp,: The 8th round of negotiations between the leaders of farmer organizations and the central government, which are protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the Center, have started on Friday afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash are present for discussions with farmer representatives. Earlier, these ministers held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home. Also Read – Before the talks with the government, Rakesh Tikait said – We must have the same formula, all three laws back.

Farmer leader Singhu has reached Vigyan Bhawan from Haryana-Delhi border for the eighth round of talks with the central government.

The two sides proposed the eighth round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday afternoon at 2:00 pm, which was decided during the 7th talks held on 4 December. Both sides are trying to end this 8th meeting on the deadlock that has been going on for a month. Let me tell you that today is the 44th day of the farmer movement.

Earlier, the 7th meeting held on January 4 was inconclusive. No solution has been found in the talks held so far. Today is the 8th round of meetings with the farmers ‘government on the 44th day of the farmers’ movement.

We will discuss and maybe we will be able to reach a solution: Agriculture Minister

Before the 8th round between the farmer and the central government, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, I sincerely hope that the people of the farmers union will discuss in a positive environment and we will be able to reach a solution.

The government is solely responsible for ending the agitation: Tikait

Prior to the talks, prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said that now only the government has the responsibility to end this movement. Talking to our affiliate channel Zee News, Tikait said that we do not have any formula anymore. The government has a formula, the government has very knowledgeable people, they will bring it. Tikait said that the farmer leaders have told that without the withdrawal of the law, the law on MSP and the report of the Swaminathan Commission will not be made. He said that the farmers who have been Shahid during this movement will keep silence for them. The farmer has told the government that we do not want this law.

Going to negotiate with the hope of a solution

While leaving for Vigyan Bhavan before the 8th round of talks with the Center on all three agricultural laws, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said, “We are going for talks with the hope that there will be a solution today.”

Farmers union leaders will think that if there is a solution, then there must be a solution: Minister

Union Kailash Chaudhary said that earlier the topic of the farmers union in the talks was that we want to improve it. The government is ready for reform. I am sure they will understand this in today’s talks. The leaders of the farmers union will think that if there is a solution, there will be a solution.

Some Important Events

– On Thursday, farmers had taken out a tractor rally demanding the repeal of agricultural laws.

– The Center says that it is willing to consider any proposal except to repeal the laws.

– The 7th meeting held earlier on 4 January was inconclusive.

– There was some success in the sixth round of talks on 30 December

– In the sixth round of talks, the government agreed to the farmers’ electricity subsidy and stubble burning demands.

This is just a rehearsal before the proposed parade of tractors: Farmers’ Organization

The farmers had taken out a tractor rally on Thursday against three new agricultural laws of the Center at the protest site – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border and Rewasan in Haryana. Farming organizations protesting said that this is just a rehearsal before the proposed parade of tractors coming from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital on 26 January. The farmers have been standing since November on the borders with Delhi.

This is the issue between government and farmer organizations

Last year, the Central Government introduced all the three laws implemented in September 2020 as a major reform in the agriculture sector. The government says that with the introduction of these laws, the role of middleman will end and farmers will be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country. On the other hand, the protesting peasant organizations say that these laws will eliminate the security shield of the MSP and the mandis will also be dismantled and farming will go into the hands of big corporate groups.

Traffic divert alert in Delhi

Traffic police officials are constantly giving information about closed and changed routes to people on Twitter. The traffic police said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that Singhu, Auchandi, Pyau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh border are closed. The traffic police said that please go through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has also been diverted on Mukarba and Zetke Road. Also avoid going on Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

Many borders of Delhi closed

Traffic police said that the shout and Ghazipur border is closed for people coming from Noida and Ghazipur to Delhi. Please come to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopura and Loni Border. Traffic police said that traffic at the Tikri, Dhansa border is completely closed.