Latest PlayStation video hides clues about new unannounced PS5 games

Updated 29 November 2021, 09:44

The end of the year is usually full of surprises and new announcements when it comes to video games, and PlayStation has wanted to join these days. We are not talking about the patents that have come to light this past week, with a command for mobile devices and even new functions, such as a system to change apps without leaving the games, but we are referring to something more playful.

Through an initiative presented on their website, Sony has encouraged us these days to find the different secrets hidden in the PlayStation ad published a couple of months ago that you can see at the top of the news. The challenge is completed by locating more than thirty games present, but the most striking thing is the presence of three surprises that could point to new games.

Users themselves have pointed out in social networks these three different tracks that, when found successfully, are marked by the company itself as ‘Surprise – Stay Tuned’. Therefore, they invite us to continue pending possible future announcements, although we do not know what the different designs that we see could refer to.

And you, can you get an idea of ​​what they might be putting up their sleeve? It would not be the first time that fans are the ones who discover things that we thought unimaginable, as we have seen days ago with the initiative that has brought back PlayStation Home, and even other classic PS3 games through the return of its multiplayer.

Next, we leave you the complete list of games that the ad ‘Play Has No Limits’ hides, with 34 games without counting those that are not announced:

Hogwarts Legacy Fortnite Unannounced game God of War Ragnarok Tekken Unannounced game Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Returnal Fall Guys Dragon Quest Call of Duty: Vanguard Sonic Gran Turismo 7 Have got has got FIFA 22 Ghostwire Tokyo Final Fantasy 16 Pac-Man Rainbow Six Siege Unannounced game Alan Wake Remastered Sly Cooper Horizon Forbidden West Tchia Final Fantasy VII Remake Forspoken Genshin Impact Street Fighter Crash Bandicoot Deathloop Astro Bot Resident Evil Helldivers Ace Combat 7

