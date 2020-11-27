Latest Railways News: Railways will run 54 trains in this state from December 2

Railways to run 54 non-suburban passenger services, effective 2nd December, from West Bengal: Indian Railways will start 54 trains of non-suburban passenger services from December 2 next month. This information is informed by tweet by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday late evening. These trains will be run in West Bengal. Also Read – West Bengal Latest News: More than 50 TMC leaders will join BJP, claims BJP MP

Effective 2nd December, Railways to run 54 non-suburban passenger services (27 pairs) from West Bengal: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/XdBKT6FHWh

– ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

The Union Minister tweeted that from December 2, the Railways will start 54 non-suburban passenger services (27 pairs) from West Bengal with adequate safety norms. This will ease the movement, connectivity and convenience of the people of the state.