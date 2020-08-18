Latest situation of Korana infection in Delhi and Mumbai, know who and where and where in statistics

new Delhi: The cases of Corona virus infection of both the capital of the country and Mumbai, which is called the economic capital of the country, should be the most in the headlines due to the increasing cases of corona in the country. Come today, on Tuesday, we can know comparatively in the case of total corona cases, active cases and deaths in both cities. There, 11,119 new in Maharashtra today COVID-19 Cases and 422 deaths were recorded. 9,356 patients were discharged today. Total cases in the state have increased to 6,15,477, including 20,687 deaths and 4,37,870 recoveries. There are 1,56,608 active cases. Also Read – Lady Doctor’s suicide after killing husband and two children, written in suicide note

Total cases of Corona virus infection in Delhi: 1,54,741

Total number of people who died of Corona virus infection in Delhi: 4,226

Total number of deaths from corona virus infection in Mumbai: 7,219

Kovid-19 Active Cases in Delhi: 11,068

Kovid-19 active cases in Mumbai: 17,697

Number of patients cured of Corona virus infection in Delhi: 1,39,447

Number of patients cured by corona virus infection in Mumbai: 1,05,193

Today the number of new cases in Delhi is 1,374 and the number of deaths: 12

Number of 931 new cases and number of deaths in Mumbai today: 49

Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased by 1,374 to 1.54 lakh, so far 4,226 patients died

1,374 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi, which increased the number of infected to 1,54,741 on Tuesday. The death toll from this infection in the city rose to 4,226. This information was given by the Health Department. According to the bulletin of the department, 12 more patients of Kovid-19 died in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 5419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TRUNET tests and 14857 rapid antigen tests have been done. With this, the number of investigations has been increased to 70,388 per million. The number of cases under Kovid-19 has increased to 11,068. So far, 1,39,447 patients have recovered in the city or have gone elsewhere. There are currently 557 Kovid-19 prohibited areas in Delhi.

931 new cases of Kovid-19 in Mumbai, 49 more patients died

In Mumbai, 931 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported, due to which the number of infected people increased to 1,30,410 on Tuesday. This information was given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC said that with the death of 49 more patients, the death toll rose to 7,219. BMC also said that 40 of those who lost their lives due to infection also had other diseases.

BMC said that 892 patients were discharged in the day after recovering. With this, the number of patients recovered so far has increased to 1,05,193. BMC said that the recovery rate in Mumbai is now 80 percent. BMC said that the average rate of doubling of cases in the metropolis is 89 days. The number of under-trials in the city is 17,697. BMC said that it has so far conducted 6.63 lakh Kovid-19 investigations.

