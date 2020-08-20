Latest Snyder Cut Image Teases Wonder Woman’s New Action Scenes

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The DC Prolonged Universe is all the time filled with surprises, and this yr has been no exception. Followers had been floored when HBO Max was revealed to be the house of Justice League‘s Snyder Cut, with Zack Snyder being given an enormous funds to finish his authentic imaginative and prescient for the film. Since followers campaigned for the director’s minimize for years, moviegoers cannot watch for its first trailer to reach at DC Fandome. And now Zack Snyder is teasing this occasion by sharing a brand new picture of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Lady in motion.