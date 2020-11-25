Latest weather report: snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal increased chill in northern India, threat of ‘prevention’ in Tamil Nadu, Andhra

Latest Weather Report: Cold has increased in many parts of North India. Fresh snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, while Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are facing the threat of cyclone prevention, which is expected to hit the coastal areas in the form of severe cyclonic storm late Wednesday evening. Air quality in the national capital and its neighboring cities was very poor as the air quality index in these cities remained in very poor category. The air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category in Delhi while it was recorded in the “severe” category in Ghaziabad and “very poor” in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad and “poor” in Gurgaon. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Latest Update: ‘Prevention’ will hit the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, can take horrific appearance in 12 hours

Meanwhile, Director General of India Meteorological Department Mrityunjaya Mohapatra said on Tuesday that the deep pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclone ‘Prevention’ and off the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday as a heavy storm There is a possibility of collision. In the wake of the storm, the administration of Tamil Nadu and neighboring Union Territory of Puducherry has been put on alert and precautionary measures including evacuation of people from unsafe areas are being taken by the government. Also Read – Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s house in Jammu is built on encroached land: J&K administration

The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that ‘Nirvana’ could hit as heavy thunderstorms in the state of Mamallapuram, 50 km from Chennai and Karaikal coast of Puducherry on Wednesday late evening and during this time winds from 100 to 110 km per hour. , Whose speed can go up to 120 kilometers per hour. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar: Cyclone ‘Prevention’ is getting severe, 130-140 KM / h strong winds, holiday declared in Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan has recorded a slight rise in the minimum temperature and the night temperature in Mount Abu was 1.4 degrees Celsius. On Monday night, the minimum temperature was 8.8 degree Celsius in Churu and Bhilwara. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum night temperature in Dabok was 9 degree Celsius and in Chittorgarh it was 9.5 degree Celsius. In other districts, it was between 10 ° C to 14.7 ° C.

The Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy and light rain in many districts of the state in the next twenty-four hours. Several high-altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours. Manmohan Singh, director of Shimla Meteorological Center, said that there was snowfall of 9.6 centimeters in Kalpa, six centimeters in Khadarla, three centimeters in Keylong and one centimeter in Shillari. Apart from this, there was light rain on Tuesday in many parts including Manali, Nichar, Bharmour, Jubbal, Wangtu and Siobag.

Singh said that in the meanwhile Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest place in the state with the mercury dropping to minus 2.7 degrees Celsius. According to him, the temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. He told that Dalhousie, Manali and Kufri had minimum temperatures of 0.9, 1.2 and 2.4 degrees Celsius respectively. In Shimla, the mercury dropped to 6.3 degrees. Singh said that the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 21 degree Celsius Una.

The Met Office has issued a ‘Yellow’ weather warning for Himachal Pradesh on 25 November due to heavy rain and snowfall. ‘Yellow’ is the lowest hazard level warning in weather warnings, indicating severe weather over the next few days.

Several parts of Kashmir received snow and rain for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has said that rain and snowfall is likely to continue. The Meteorological Department said that in the last 36 hours, there has been moderate to heavy snowfall in the high altitude areas of the valley and light snow and rain in the plains. The department said that snow and rain are likely to continue in many places on Tuesday. An official of the department said that seven inches of snowfall has been recorded in Gulmarg in north Kashmir during the night while six inches of snowfall has been recorded in Pahalgam.

He told that there are reports of snowfall in other high altitude areas as well. These include the central region of Sonmarg Zojila which is situated on the Srinagar-Leh road and connects the valley with Ladakh. He informed that the road has been closed for traffic on Monday. The Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rain and snow is likely to continue till Wednesday afternoon. There may also be heavy snowfall at some places at high altitudes.

Most places in Haryana and Punjab recorded some increase in the minimum temperature on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius above the season’s average. Ambala in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.