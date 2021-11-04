Lath Maar Diwali: Watch the superb video of ‘Lathmar Diwali’ being celebrated at this position

Lath Maar Diwali: Nowadays Diwali (Diwali 2021) is being celebrated in every single place the rustic. Diwali is in complete swing. Individuals are feeding every different candies. are congratulating. There may be mild throughout. Diyas are being lit. On the similar time, there’s a position the place the best way of celebrating Diwali is other. Lath Maar Diwali is well known right here. When folks got here out at the streets with logs, the onlookers saved observing.Additionally Learn – Indian and Pakistan military gave candies to one another, Bangladesh additionally stated – Glad Diwali

Sure, we're speaking about Jalaun district of Bundelkhand (UP), the place Diwali could also be celebrated in a singular manner. This fashion of celebrating Diwali in Jalaun district isn't new however relatively previous and conventional.

#WATCH | Other folks in Jalaun take part in Bundelkhand’s conventional ‘Latth Maar Diwali’. #Diwali %.twitter.com/3F29F0Pgmx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2021



In Jalaun district, a unique form of dance is carried out with sticks in a conventional manner. They hit every different with sticks, despite the fact that it does no longer hurt someone. In Jalaun these days, dozens of folks took to the streets dancing with sticks and celebrated Lath Maar Diwali via acting native dances and making a song conventional songs. Many movies of this distinctive manner of celebrating Diwali are going viral on social media.