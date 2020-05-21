Latido Films Boards Annecy’s ‘Len and the Song of the Whales’ – Variety

Spain’s Latido Films has acquired worldwide gross sales rights outdoors Colombia to animated characteristic manufacturing “Len y el canto de las ballenas” (“Len and the Song of the Whales”).

To be showcased at the on-line Annecy Intl. Animation Pageant’s 2020 Work in Progress Function part this June, the challenge is co-directed by Manuel Alejandro Victoria and Joan Manuel Millán Torres, who additionally penned the script.

“Len” is produced by Julián Danilo Londoño at Cali-based Len S.A. who advised Variety {that a} L.A.-based animation studio is in talks to enter the challenge.

In 2016, as a characteristic in improvement, “Len” received finest challenge award at Ventana Sur’s Animation! MIFA Pitching Periods, incomes an invite to play at Annecy market’s 2017 MIFA Pitches Animation du Monde sidebar.

Focusing on pre-school, youngsters and household audiences, the movie tells the story of Len, a wild and curious 9-year-old lady who’s afraid of water, regardless of residing in an indigenous group the place all actions happen in the sea, subsequent to the whales.

She receives a warning from a stranger from one other tribe about an imminent tsunami, and a tricky mission – to persuade them to go away their house and belief their enemies to outlive. “Len” is scheduled to be accomplished by 2022.

“From the starting we entered the challenge as a result of we noticed it as having a really sturdy potential,” mentioned Juan Torres, Latido Films head of worldwide gross sales.

“We now have accompanied the title because it was a 2D movie, slightly bit extra targeted on concentrating on grownup audiences and reflection,” Torres added. “We’ve adopted its evolution to this point when its now 3D, adventures and household skew have allowed it to broaden its goal and gross sales potential with out taking something away from the creative values and social and ecological consciousness which have at all times captured our consideration.”

The 2020 Annecy Worldwide Animation Movie Pageant will run on-line over June 15-30.