Latin America has a three-time champion: Isurus will represent the region at Worlds 2022

The LLA final passed and the biggest League of Legends competition in the region already has a champion: Isurus. El Tiburón was not only crowned the best team in Latin America. In addition, with this result he will be responsible for representing Latam in Worlds 2022the World Cup that will again bring together the best representatives of each league.

The grand finale crossed two strong contenders: Stral and Isurus. And both teams came with an important precedent. In the playoff instance -less than two weeks ago- they crossed paths in the final of the upper bracket in a match that opted in favor of the Eagles that sealed the 3-1 on the scoreboard.

However, in the final that took place in Gamergy México -the event that this year landed in Latin America-, Isurus kicked the board and decided that now it was their turn to write this story. In a meeting that went to its maximum extension, el Tiburón demonstrated why it is one of the pioneering organizations in the region .

Photo by Ingrid Mühlenbrock for Riot Games

The Grand Final offered an unbeatable setting. With a peak of more than 90 thousand viewers simultaneously (according to the Esports Charts registry) and in front of the public that was able to give the present -in a scene that progressively resumes face-to-face-, the two candidates left everything in the search to stay with the only quota that would allow them to reach the next edition of Worlds.

Not wanting to give up that spot, the teams pushed the match into its fifth game. And the closing could not have been more epic. After an extermination in favor of Estral, everything seemed to be closed. But Isurus grew big, showed his resistance -and with just the right amount of time- responded with a new extermination that put them directly on the path to victory.

With this result, Isurus became the team responsible for representing the region at Worlds 2022

What came after was the relief and the celebration of a team that left everything to get to this stage and win the maximum prize. With the leaders of the organization on stage, the Shark celebrated in front of his fans for the long-awaited victory: “Thank you all very much, it was obvious that we were locals here” said Seiya.

“It is a dream come true, I have been waiting for this moment for four years. The victory is dedicated to my family”, he highlighted. Gavotto. He was joined Grell, who highlighted his effort and all the journey he took to reach this result: “Thank you all, this cost me too much. This was my seventh final.”

Juan Cyterszpiler was also very emotional when he had to speak in front of the Isurus fan: “I have no words. I am very grateful to life for being here, to all these people. Esports gave me a place in the world. Today my old man is here with me. This is Latin America. We are going to give up our lives to try to make history and take Latin America to the top. This is Isurus and you suffer until the end ”.

Grell and Seiya after being crowned champions of the LLA Clausura / Photos by Ingrid Mühlenbrock for Riot Games

Now the goal of Isurus is already defined: Worlds 2022. El Tiburón will fulfill the responsibility of representing the region in a very particular context since the Play-In phase will take place in Mexico Cityso the Latam candidate will have the pride of being the local team. “This World Cup support us, whatever it takes, we need your support. We want to go super far, but we need you” marked Ukkyr, Head Coach of the squad.

Since Infobae Latin Power We were able to speak with Seiya in the preview of the final playoff matches and he told us the importance that this edition of Worlds will have. “It is a small bonus that it is here in Mexico and I think it is something very nice. But it also puts a little pressure on you. For me it would be very special. When can you be given a World Cup in Mexico again? How many years can it take for that to happen again? What we all want is to be able to be the representatives ”, said the LLA champion. And his wish was fulfilled.

