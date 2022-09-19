Latin America must speak out on the repression in Russia

The repression in Russia began 10 years ago (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to attract world attention, but the international community must not ignore the repression that Russia exercises within its own territory and the terrible impact it has on citizens. Just as several Latin American governments have spoken out before the United Nations Human Rights Council on the situation in Venezuela, they should also draw attention to the repression in Russia.

In the days following the full-scale invasion in February, the Russian authorities adopted censorship laws unprecedented that criminalize criticism of the armed conflict in Ukraine. Reporting on the war became the exclusive freedom of the government media and those who echo them. The independent media have only one alternative: leave the country or face harsh sanctions.

After a decade of spiraling repression in Russia, hundreds of criminal and administrative files have been opened against journalists, activists and people who simply demonstrated against the war. Thousands more have spent days or weeks in jail for participating in anti-war protests. Every day new administrative and criminal files are opened.

The repression in Russia began 10 years ago, shortly after Vladimir Putin resumed the presidency, when the first legislation on “foreign agents”. Under that law, civil society groups that receive even a penny of foreign funding must register as foreign agents – a term understood in Russia as “spy” or “traitor” – or face sanctions. The Russian government has used this law to demonize and try to silence critics.

This label has been generalized to the point of becoming a wild card instrument of stigmatization. Hundreds of civic groups, activists and journalists have been marked with this toxic label and penalized to pay large, sometimes repetitive, fines. In addition, this label has been supplemented by other laws – for example, the law on “undesirable” foreign organizations and far-reaching amendments to the legislation against extremism and terrorism – that essentially put anyone who thinks critically under a sword. of Damocles.

In 2021, Russia banned groups affiliated with the jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny – which focused on denouncing high-level corruption – considering them extremists, and opened criminal proceedings against Navalny and his closest collaborators. The authorities recently approved amendments that expand criminal liability for the participation of Russian citizens in “undesirable” organizations. The government continues to blacklist foreign groups, setting a trap for Russians affiliated with them.

It was no surprise last year when the Justice Ministry dismantled Memorial, Russia’s most prominent human rights group. Not even when they deregistered the local offices of Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and 13 other foreign and international organizations.

Russian authorities recently passed new laws criminalizing “assistance” from foreign governments and organizations that threaten Russia’s “security,” although both terms have not been defined. That is, this could be used, for example, against anyone who advocates sanctions against the Kremlin. The same law also equates the collection of information on Russia’s armed forces with espionage.

Another recent law makes it possible to block web content and suspend media outlets without judicial oversight. A bill introduced in April would deepen repression against LGBT people. The pace of repression shows no signs of abating.

Many journalists, human rights defenders and opponents of the war have left Russia since the start of the war. However, many more are in the country and continue their work under unbearable pressure. It is essential to protect both groups and allow all independent media and civic groups to resume their peaceful activities within the country to counter the Kremlin’s falsehoods and perverse narratives about the war.

Since Russia gave up the Council of Europe in March, the Russians have lost an important avenue of justice through the European Court of Human Rights. Given the seriousness of the situation, there is no doubt that the Russians will now seek greater attention and support from the United Nations human rights bodies. The creation of a dedicated special rapporteur on Russia could draw the attention and relief of Russian human rights defenders, journalists and activists, whether in exile or in Russia.

Finally, after months of pressure from civil society organizations, member states of the European Union have agreed to present a motion to this end before the Human Rights Council during its current working session. We hope that the Latin American countries that currently make up this forum – especially Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Honduras, Mexico, and Paraguay – publicly support this worthy effort. This is the only line of action consistent with the determinations that led the United Nations General Assembly to suspend Russia as a member of the Council on April 7, by a margin of 93 votes in favor and only 24 against.

Although the war in Ukraine and the repression within Russia may seem far away, Latin American countries have an interest in the internal repression in Russia being investigated, analyzed and exposed. Latin American governments should not miss the opportunity to support the establishment of a special rapporteur and thus stand in solidarity with Russian citizens who believe in democracy and deserve no less.

*Bruno Stagno is deputy executive director of Human Rights Watch in charge of global advocacy

