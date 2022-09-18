Latin American pariahs and dictators: who are the world leaders who were not invited to Elizabeth II’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, adorned with a royal standard and the imperial state crown, drawn by a royal horse artillery carriage of the king’s troop, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022 (ISABEL INFANTES/Pool via REUTERS)

Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the queen’s funeral on Monday. Isabel II in London, one of the largest diplomatic meetings in decades.

Westminster Abbey has room for around 2,000 people, with around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their associates expected, according to reports from BBC y Sky News.

Also attending Britain’s first state funeral in six decades will be members of the Queen’s family, courtiers, public figures and UK politicians.

However, due to strained ties, the UK has chosen to invite ambassadors, not heads of state, from a number of countries: the regime of Iran, the regime of Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua) and the regime of North Korea.

Nicolás Maduro with Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Also, Russia and Belarus are among a small group of nations excluded entirely after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, under a travel ban to the UK due to sanctions, had already said he would not attend.

But not inviting any Russian representatives to the queen’s funeral was “particularly blasphemous towards the memory of Elizabeth II” and “deeply immoral”, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Thursday.

Russia and Belarus have embassies in London and their presidents sent the king charles iii condolence messages.

Other countries without invitations are Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistanruled by the Taliban.

Daniel Ortega (AFP)

world royalty

A slew of royals from Europe and beyond have confirmed their attendance at the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan they will attend, their first trip abroad since taking the throne in 2019. The visit marks a departure from Japanese tradition, which rarely sees the emperor attend funerals.

Europe’s royal families are closely related after centuries of mixing their bloodlines, so it won’t be a surprise to see multiple monarchs from the continent.

They will attend the King Harald V of Norway, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and PhilippeKing of the Belgians.

will also attend the Queen Margrethe II of Denmarkwhich canceled a series of events marking its 50th anniversary following the death of its third cousin, Queen Elizabeth.

The children of Elizabeth II, led by King Charles III, watched over their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday (AFP)

The King Felipe VI of Spain will be there with his wife, Queen Letizia. So will his father, the former rhey Juan Carlos Iwho abdicated when he fell from grace in 2014 and now lives in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates.

Mohammed bin Salmanthe crown prince of Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler, has been invited, but it has not yet been confirmed if he will attend.

He was scheduled to hold talks with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday, despite international outrage over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018 by Saudi agents.

World leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena is likely to attend as she visited the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jillhead the list of diplomatic guests and flew to Britain on Saturday night, also paying their respects in front of the coffin on Sunday.

Unlike other leaders who have been asked to come in coaches arranged by the British government, Biden has reportedly been given permission to use his armored presidential limousine, known as The Beast.

The French President, Emmanuel Macronwill attend, the Elysee Palace said, to show the “unbreakable” bond with Britain and pay his respects to the “eternal queen”.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko (left) and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska (2nd right) before Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, London. Sunday, September 18, 2022 Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS

He is also among the leaders allowed to use his own transport, British officials said.

Authoritarian presidents also come Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey and Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil.

China will send its vice president, Wang Qishan, at the invitation of the UK government.

Despite Britain’s Brexit divorce from the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel will also go.

Other heads of state at the funeral will include presidents Sergio Mattarella from Italy, Frank-Walter Steinmeier from Germany, Isaac Herzog from Israel and Yoon Suk-yeol from South Korea.

In a symbolic move to pay tribute to the Queen, whose state visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 helped heal decades of tensions over Northern Ireland’s position in the UK, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin will be in attendance.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden look at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, which lies on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London Sept 18, 2022. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Commonwealth countries

Many leaders will come from countries where Queen Elizabeth was head of state.

They include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Leaders will also come from other 56-nation Commonwealth states, of which Queen Elizabeth was the symbolic figurehead.

They include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

Windsor, the true home of Queen Elizabeth II, oscillates between splendor and sadness

Westminster Abbey as a symbol of England and the history of the “Stone of Destiny”, which was stolen, returned and will now be “lent”

A pure beer “mourning” in London pubs: suspended Queen music and the enigma Carlos

A coffin in Westminster Hall: the thunderous silence that is only interrupted by a tac ta