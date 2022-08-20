Latin America’s perfect storm

A boy carrying a sheet of tin near a group of houses made of mud, sticks and tin on a vacant lot in Caracas (REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File)

Latin America and the Caribbean is the region to which the security and prosperity of the United States is most directly linked through geographic, commercial, and family ties.. You are experiencing a “perfect storm” without historical precedent, with reinforcing economic, criminal and political tensions, eroding their institutions and economic prospects, radicalizing their peoples and undermining their commitment to democracy and the rule of law. This phenomenon is not exclusive to Latin America, and I fear that we are only beginning.

In October 2019, before COVID-19, the protests in Ecuador y Chile illustrated the deep-seated frustration with the performance of democratic governments throughout the region. The pandemic not only killed more Latin Americans per capita than any other regionbut pushed a significant segment of the middle class into the poverty and informality.

COVID-19 too highlighted the corruption y the mistakes in emergency expenses related to the pandemic, while siphoning money away from infrastructure and social investment, leaving governments with politically contentious decisions about how to raise money and meet debt commitments. The effects were observed in the protests in Colombia, due to the tax reform proposal, as well as in the debates in Argentina, Ecuador and Costa Rica on compliance with IMF loan commitments.

These pressures reinforced the political turn to the left in Latin America, which was already underway.. The pandemic also justified restrictions on public activity, helping authoritarian leftist governments, in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba in consolidate control.

The inflationary effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine aggravated these tensions.hitting vulnerable populations with significant increases in the costs of necessities such as food and fuel for transportation, heating and cooking, sparking protests from Peru to Ecuador, Panama and Guatemala.

The inflationary effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine aggravated tensions (A man observes prices in Venezuela/EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez/File)



Two other factors have also contributed to short-circuiting what would normally be a more balanced oscillation between left and right governments in Latin America.

First, expanding engagement with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and its businesses has helped populist governments consolidate power beyond what the destructive effects of their policies would have previously predicted. Companies based in the People’s Republic of China have provided authoritarian regimes such as Hugo Chavez in VenezuelaRafael Correa in Ecuador and Evo Morales in Bolivia alternative sources of investment, loans and export earningswhile these leaders have dismantled democratic checks and balances, abrogated previous legal commitments, and moved against the private sector, NGOs, and independent media.

In second place, Chavismo in Venezuela, informed and helped by Cuba and other leftists, has inaugurated a model, which continues to evolveto take advantage of the disillusionment of the populations with the poor performance of their democracies, to kidnap themexploiting the loss of faith of populations in the rule of law, freedoms and guarantees, and limited government, to give them the opposite.

There is nothing wrong with left-oriented democratic governments fighting to rectify corruption, abuses of power and inequality by entrenched elites. But in a context of growing economic and fiscal crises, the region is increasingly full of inexperienced regimes that promise fiscally unrealistic transformation projects, based on expanding the public sector and raising taxes, risking legislative gridlock and capital flight. This is on top of economies and populations already deeply in crisis. It is a recipe for extreme reactions, and a turn to the PRC when Western governments and investors do not welcome ill-conceived populist visions.

The growing storm takes different forms across the region. Examples include AMLO’s self-destructive energy policy and other trade policies in Mexico, which now threatens to withdraw from the T-MEC. Furthermore, AMLO’s “hugs, not bullets” approach to violent criminal organizations is allowing for a deepening security crisis, as illustrated by the killing of 260 people in four days in large-scale attacks by criminal groups. against the National Guard and public infrastructure in six Mexican states.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

In Colombia, the reestablishment of Gustavo Petro’s political and defense ties with the Maduro regime could impact morale among the nation’s security forces. However, the most serious effects on the functionality of the Colombian State could come from the President’s impediments to the production of oil and coal, Colombia’s main source of export earnings, capital flight, the possible relaxation of coca eradication and the easing of pressure against criminal groups as Petro seeks to lure them into peace talks.

In Peru, the growing probability that President Pedro Castillo will be impeached by Congress on credible evidence of criminal offenses opens a pandora’s box of uncertainty. This includes the influence of the Cuban-trained radical Vladimir Cerron on Vice President Dina Boularte. It is also questioned whether she will be removed on other charges, leaving an uncertain path to new elections.

In Chile, the likely rejection on September 4 of the new constitution will trigger a new round of social protests. In this context, investors would suspend further commitments, further crippling an already unpopular and inexperienced president, opening doors to radical solutions from both the right and the left.

Nearly all of the few remaining center-right democratic governments in the region are currently besieged by protests arising from the inflationary effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.including, as mentioned above, the Nito Cortizo government in Panama, the Guillermo Lasso government in Ecuador, and the Giammattei government in Guatemala.

In Brazilthe almost inevitable victory of the Workers’ Party in the October elections will complete the region’s tectonic political shift, returning Lula to power, whose orientation has likely been radicalized by his time in prison on corruption charges, and knowing that he will be his last chance to lead the country.

In Brazil, the almost inevitable victory of the Workers’ Party in the October elections will complete the region’s tectonic political shift, returning to power Lula, whose orientation has arguably been radicalized by his time in prison on corruption charges, and knowing which will be his last chance to lead the country (REUTERS/Diego Vara/File)

Political change in the region is making it increasingly difficult for the United States to secure collaboration on issues central to its security and foreign policy. This was highlighted by the revolt against the exclusion by the United States of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from the Summit of the Americas, showing the extent to which the shared commitment to democratic values ​​in the region has eroded. It is also made evident by Brazil’s and Argentina’s support for Russia, and Venezuela’s and Nicaragua’s expanded military ties with it.

It’s tempting to end a presentation with recommendations that fix previously identified wrongs. In Latin America today, unfortunately, the depth of the economic crises and political disillusionment in the region, the devastating role of corruption, criminal flows and the economic support provided by China, make calls for more aid, investment and attention to the region too little too late. In the short term, we must prepare to live in a hemisphere that is less democratic, more corrupt, more dangerous and less willing to collaborate with the United States on issues such as drugs and immigration.

Nevertheless, we must dedicate more time and focus for leaders, and more resources for aid, and the strengthening of institutions, the participation and channeling of resources from the private sector. We must fight to recapture “discursive initiative” to help a new generation see why democracy, the rule of law, and free markets, disordered as they are, are the best way to unleash human initiative to generate societies with the promise of prosperity and freedom for all.

*The author is a research professor on Latin America at the United States Army War College. This article is derived from a presentation by Dr. Ellis on the same topic at the “Quo Vadis Latin America” conference by the Inter-American Institute of Democracy, in Miami, Florida, on August 17, 2022. The opinions contained in this document are strictly yours.

KEEP READING:

Outstanding personalities participated in the forum “Quo Vadis Latin America”