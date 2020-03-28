Latin Label Sie7etr3 Partners With Caroline for Distribution

Caroline and Latin label Sie7etr3 have entered right into a worldwide distribution pact. Sie7etr3 The Label (referred to as Siete Tres or 73) is dwelling to Chucky73, Fetti031, Youngkilla73 and Dglo73.

“Dili” by Chucky73 and Fetti031, which dropped January 17, is the Bronx-based label’s first launch below the brand new partnership. Future releases and label companies will likely be dealt with by Caroline, a subsidiary of Capitol Music Group, which is run by president Jacqueline [Saturn].

Stated Sie7etr3’s Jonathan “JaJa” Almonte: “[I along] with Chucky73, Youngkilla73, Dglo73, are elated to be collaborating alongside Jacqueline, Matt [Sawin], Serge [Durand] and the remainder of the Caroline group. We utterly entrust them with bringing our music to the following degree; there isn’t a doubt in our minds that working hand in hand with such passionate folks will deliver immense development and success to our careers.”

“We imagine in ‘Jaja’ and Sie7etr3’s imaginative and prescient for every of the artists and proceed to be impressed by the best way the label merges music genres and shapes tradition,” added Saturn. “Their work ethic and household ambiance completely match with Caroline. We share their ardour and perception that the sky is the restrict for Sie7etr3.”

Pictured from left: Dglo73, Djyeiiro73 (kneeling), Fetti031, Youngkilla73 and Chucky73.