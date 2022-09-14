LATIN POWER Qualifier by FLOW: the competition that qualifies a team to BLAST Premier begins

Everything is ready for the start LATIN POWER Qualifier by FLOWthe FiReSPORTS qualifier that allows a team from South America to reach BLAST Premier, the international tournament that brings together some of the best teams in the world.

The second edition of 2022 -after what was the opportunity in March for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown– It will bring together the eight exponents that prevailed throughout different competitions and qualifiers that took place in recent months.

The teams

The qualifier will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four each. Group A will have 9z y WINDINGO, arrived from the face-to-face finals of the Argentine edition of the Flow FiReLEAGUE; Fluxo, from the QualiFiRe of Brazil; and Mad Kings, who was crowned champion of the Gosu Masters 2022.

Group B, meanwhile, will face Isurus y Furious Gaming, also qualified thanks to their performance in the playoffs of the Flow FiReLEAGUE 2022; Y ODDIK y Meta Gaming From Brazil. In the case of Meta Gaming, they advanced to this stage after B4 -the team that finished third in QualiFiRe Brasil- could not participate.

the crosses

The competition will begin this Thursday, September 15, with what will be the first five crosses. Featuring a double elimination format and all Bo1 matches, 9z will open the day against Mad Kings. Then WINDINGO and Fluxo will face each other; Furious and ODDIK; and Isurus vs. Meta Gaming. To close the day, the winners of group A will cross.

On Friday the 15th, another five matches will be held -also to the best of one- that will determine which are the best four teams in the competition that will be able to advance to the playoffs, which will all have Bo3 crosses and a simple elimination format. Saturday the 17th will feature the semi-finals, while the 18th will be the big closing with the final that will define which team qualifies for BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

All streams of the qualifier will be streamed on the FiReLEAGUE Twitch channel and Flow channel 601.

