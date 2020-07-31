Latva’s Riga Festival to Host Industry Platform Magnetic Series

The Riga Worldwide Movie Festival in Latvia is about to host Magnetic Series, a Nordic business platform devoted to drama collection and streamers for the Nordic area, Russia, Germany and Greenland.

Magnetic Series, which shall be working Oct 16 solely, can have a hybrid format permitting Baltic and Nordic producers to pitch their episodic content material in individual or on-line. The lineup of chosen episodic tasks shall be unveiled by Nationwide Movie Centre of Latvia in August.

Except for pitching periods, the platform may also host 4 panels headlined by high producers and streamers who will focus on the way forward for drama and digital platforms, with concentrate on Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Russia, Poland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Greenland.

Subsequent yr’s version of Magnetic Series shall be expanded with a wider program and extra face-to-face networking alternatives. Magnetic Series was created by the Riga competition and the Funding and Growth Company of Latvia (LIAA) to increase financial commerce.

The Latvian authorities just lately ramped up the finances allotted to the movie manufacturing business by €2 million ($2.three million) to €8.three million (€9.Eight million) to off-set the harm attributable to the pandemic and to increase the manufacturing of drama collection.

“Because the nation’s predominant nationwide export physique, we made it our precedence to assist the Latvian business make essential connections on a world stage,” stated LIAA director Kaspars Rozkalns.

“Now that the movie business is present process fast adjustments, we would like to be forward of the curve and create an business platform to focus on this new scenario and determine methods to transfer ahead,” stated Rozkalns.

“In recent times, worldwide co-productions for numerous codecs had been shot in Latvia and we would like to proceed what now we have began,” stated Rozkalns.

Th government stated Latvia was “one in every of Europe’s nations that’s finest positioned to create a protected setting for filmmakers” due to the truth that it had “very low variety of COVID circumstances.” The nation additionally has a 99% protection of high-speed cell web, stated Rozkalns.

Latvia Festival will happen Oct. 15-25.