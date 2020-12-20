Laughter Assured: 10 Memorable Episodes From “Operating Man” This Year

For the previous 10 years, “Operating Man” has been a staple in lots of a households, offering fixed laughter and pleasure week after week. Whereas some could argue that the present will not be the way it was, it nonetheless has loads of gasoline in its tank and nonetheless knocks out on the leisure issue. And in a yr that celebrates the present’s tenth anniversary, let’s additionally have fun a number of the memorable episodes that “Operating Man” has given us this yr. (If you happen to as an alternative need to make a journey down concept-memory-lane, be sure you take a look at this text too).

Listed below are 10 episodes that have been particularly memorable for numerous causes, in chronological order:

Ep. 490-491 (February 16 & 23)

This episode was filmed throughout the early COVID-19 days, so the forged and crew needed to keep indoors for security causes. Nevertheless, they used the scenario to their benefit and turned in one of many funniest episodes within the earlier months.

The thought of the episode is that every member has a random period of time to “dwell” till they’re eradicated, and as you may think about, issues get fairly humorous when the members are determined. The primary a part of the episode is hilarious and the second half is action-packed with loads of twists and intrigue.

Ep. 493 (March 8)

(*10*)

The vast majority of this episode is principally the “strive to not chuckle problem” however on crack. Lee Kwang Soo is normally a key participant throughout these segments, although he was absent from the episode attributable to an damage. The opposite members, nevertheless, greater than stepped as much as ship a number of the funniest moments of the yr. Whether or not it’s Yang Se Chan and Jun So Min’s parody of the pottery scene from “Ghost” (as Minions no much less), Yoo Jae Suk as a llama, or a totally expressionless Music Ji Hyo dancing to Zico’s “Any Music,” it was simply punch after punch of hilarity.

Ep. 500 (April 26)

500 episodes is a large milestone in Korean selection historical past, and never many reveals are in a position to declare this accomplishment. Sadly with the pandemic, the present couldn’t plan an enormous extravaganza for the momentous event, however they nonetheless gave us a fantastic episode to take pleasure in. The company of the week (Weki Meki‘s Choi Yoojung, Chungha, Lovelyz‘s Mijoo, and Apink‘s Chorong and Yoon Bomi) have been there to have enjoyable, and the chemistry was nice throughout. The twist on the finish can be a pleasant name again to a really early episode when Music Ji Hyo turned out to be a spy (episode 62).

Ep. 505 (Could 31)

After taking a quick break for well being causes, Jun So Min rejoins the group on this episode. It’s gentle and enjoyable with loads of foolish tales from the forged to start out off the present, and it looks as if everyone seems to be in a brighter temper attending to movie outside for a change. Issues take an thrilling flip when the “storyline” of the episode kicks in — there’s a malevolent scarecrow that calls for human sacrifices — and every part is all of a sudden shrouded in thriller and pressure.

Ep. 509 (June 28)

The “superpowers” sequence are beloved amongst “Operating Man” followers, and for the tenth anniversary, the present introduced this idea again. However as a twist, as an alternative of cool powers, the forged (and family-like company of Kang Han Na and Lee Sang Yeob) got superpowers with a aspect of humorous, with Ji Suk Jin’s undoubtedly being the spotlight of the episode. With out giving an excessive amount of away, his powers contain loads of regressing (and loads of costume modifications). Kim Jong Kook has a enjoyable twist too, as a result of simply once we thought he had “WiFi” powers once more, it seems… nicely, you’ll simply have to observe the episode to seek out out!

Ep. 511 (July 12)

To have fun and thank the viewers for 10 years of affection and help, the “Operating Man” workforce gave us an interactive episode for the tenth anniversary. The members had to determine who the “thieves” amongst them have been, whereas the thieves’ mission was to steal the gold bars with out getting caught. It’s enjoyable to observe as they attempt to examine with their particular occupational-based skills, and viewers even received an opportunity to vote out their selection of suspects. The outcome itself is a doozy!

Ep. 515 (August 9)

The present had been using the “members vs. spies” idea loads round this time interval, so this episode’s guidelines have been apparently completely different for a change. It’s form of an escape-from-prison theme, with completely different factions (and sidekicks) in play. The company for the episode have been a spotlight too (Ha Do Kwon, Ji Seung Hyun, Kim Yong Ji, and Kim Younger Min) as they have been all intuitive and have been able to immerse themselves within the expertise. All of them received an opportunity to shine, which gave us a humorous, contemporary, and memorable episode.

Ep. 520 (September 13)

This is sort of a change of tempo for “Operating Man,” as as an alternative of the standard ideas, this one was in regards to the forged attempting out new hobbies like yodeling, dancing the Samba, and singing a capella. (COVID-19 numbers spiked once more in Korea round this time, in order that they needed to keep indoors). On paper it’d seem to be an uneventful episode, however as a result of the members themselves have been having a lot enjoyable, it made every part twice as humorous. Whether or not it was HaHa dancing the horny Samba with Yoo Jae Suk, or the disastrous rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” with Lee Kwang Soo, Music Ji Hyo, Yang Se Chan, and Yoo Jae Suk, you’ll be assured to be ROFL-ing all through.

Ep. 530 & 531 (November 22 & 29)

On this episode, “The Penthouse” forged pop by “Operating Man” for a go to, the place the mission is to be the primary few members to “transfer in” to the penthouse. The 4 company — consisting of Ha Do Kwon, Eugene, Kim So Yeon, and Lee Ji Ah — are largely selection newbies which makes them the right targets for the forged’s teasing. Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah particularly drew a lot laughter with their quirky, awkward, trustworthy reactions in addition to their uncoordinated-ness in video games. And we will’t overlook the opening both, the place Music Ji Hyo and Lee Kwang Soo fulfill a punishment from a earlier episode — dressing up as 18th century opera singers.

Ep. 532 (December 6)

This episode is the “Greatest Buddy” particular, the place mates of the forged make an look, together with the at all times down-to-have-fun Cha Tae Hyun who hasn’t been on the present in about 9 years. (Different company embrace TXT‘s Huening Kai and Yeonjun, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, Jang Dong Min and Yang Dong Geun). A lot of the company are chaotic they usually know one another nicely which makes for excellent chemistry throughout, leading to a rambunctious episode the place the forged have a blast enjoying a sport much like Monopoly. And as with most “Operating Man” episodes, the forged go round swiping (learn: stealing) one another’s “cash,” which intensifies to an extent the place Ji Suk Jin is simply strolling round with a strap with no pouch hooked up.

Which “Operating Man” episode from this yr has been probably the most memorable for you? Give us your personal suggestions within the feedback part beneath!

