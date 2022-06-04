Launch games on Xbox Game Pass? Take-Two pronounces, and his opinion is not very favorable

PlayStation has also ruled out the inclusion of launch games in its new PS Plus.

Take-Two has managed to position itself as one of those gigantic conglomerates that, with developers as famous as Rockstar or 2K under its wing, has several reasons to attract the attention of players. Despite the foreseeable success of his future works, he does not lose sight of the trends of a community that has begun to embrace services such as Xbox Game Pass, since it does not stop growing in its number of users.

That doesn’t make any sense to us because we don’t think consumers are willing to pay for it.Strauss ZelnickPart of the charm of Game Pass lies in the possibility of playing a good handful of games on their launch day; an initiative much applauded by the players, but that does not convince all the players in the industry. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, has expressed his doubts about this kind of movement: “We have supported several subscription services and we are happy about it,” he explains in an interview with GamesIndustry (via VGC). “Our skepticism is centered on the main console products are available on their launch day with a subscription.

There is always an intersection between what the consumer wants and what the publisher is capable of doing.Strauss Zelnick“It’s doesn’t make any sense to us because, economically speaking, we don’t think consumers are willing to pay for it (why would they be?), and we can’t afford to turn our business upside down in a way that doesn’t make economic sense,” he explains. the CEO.

“So there’s always an intersection between what the consumer wants and what the publisher is capable of, and it doesn’t make sense to do that for blue-chip properties, in our opinion,” Zelnick continues. “I believe that Sony he minimally agrees with us, because they have said so”. Evidently, the CEO finds several benefits to the system created in services such as Game Pass: “It can be potentially good for catalog properties, those properties that have been on the market for a while. If their price has been reduced, it may make economic sense to offer them on a subscription basis.”

Furthermore, Zelnick recalls that everything revolves around trends from the public, so we could be in for surprises in the future: “This company doesn’t operate based on one person’s opinion, including mine, and when it makes sense we’ll support subscription services, and if that’s where you want to be the consumer, that’s where we’ll be“, he explains. “It’s one of the terrifying things about working on video games, that we are so far ahead of everything that any prediction will inevitably make someone look ridiculous.”

Of course, services like Game Pass have caught on with video gamers, so it’s no surprise that the community is eagerly awaiting the launch of the new PS Plus. For its part, Take-Two remains focused on bringing us new digital adventures and, according to their statements, they plan to launch 24 great games before 2025.

More about: Take-Two, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus, Xbox, Sony and Subscription Services.