“Launching products is the only thing worth moving up”: Google employees explain the reason for the goodbye of Stadia and other services

It’s no secret that Google has spent years letting die, without remorse, services and applications good, useful and highly valued by the public. Did I hear Google Reader back there in the background? Maybe Picasa? Others, who were only ‘promising’, die immediately due to lack of support from the company itself. An example of this could be the recently sentenced ‘Stadia’.

And precisely the announcement of the closure of this game streaming company has served us so that a Reddit user unearths an old and pertinent debate: “You have to understand how Google works”, explains a user who later clarifies that he himself worked on the company 10 years ago. According to him, Career progression at Google is based first and foremost on launch participation (or, at most, in “major revisions”)…

…but “nobody gets promoted for ‘maintaining’ or ‘fixing something broken'”.

“When something like Stadia, or any other service, launches, we’ll always see an immediate slowdown in its development. That’s because all the experienced and ambitious engineers leave the project immediately after launch […] they go to a new project/team where they can get more credits for promotion. The people who stay are those who cannot be easily transferred to other teams, i.e. inexperienced or just mediocre engineers.”

According to ‘Emergency-Tone-9381’this is a dynamic that is constantly perceived in Google products: rapid development until launch, and then everything stops. “Internally we called that the ‘LPA cycle’ (Launch, Promote, Leave).”

The users who have answered him recognized that what he said sounded familiar to them. The first response was reminiscent of several promising Google services fallen in combat… “This is exactly how I see Google Music, Google Home, Google Assistant, Google News, Google Photos (RIP Picasa), Snapseed, etc.: great start then no new features for years“.

The ‘LPA cycle’ is not something from a decade ago

However, this it is not something that has suddenly come to light now in the wake of the death of Stadia: Hacker News users have pulled archeology and pointed to a comment from 2018, in a thread about the slowness of the new (no longer) Gmail interface, in which it also appeared a Google employee (this one implied that, back then, it still was) I came to say more or less the same.