Laura Benanti Joins Fox Drama Pilot ‘Massive Leap’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laura Benanti has joined the ensemble forged of the Fox drama pilot “Massive Leap,” Selection has discovered completely.

The one-hour venture facilities on a bunch of numerous underdogs from all completely different walks of life who compete to be a part of a contest actuality collection that’s placing on a contemporary, hip remake of “Swan Lake.” It’s impressed by the UK docuseries “Massive Ballet.”

Benanti will play Paula Dirks, a faucet dancer and white-collar former V.P. at one of many main automobile firms who decides that The Massive Leap is an opportunity to simply be susceptible, let go of her fears and discover her inventive aspect.

Benanti joins a forged that at the moment consists of Ser’Darius Blain, Ray Cham, Scott Foley, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasner, and Teri Polo. “Massive Leap” is one among six Fox pilots which are set to shoot later this 12 months after the coronavirus pandemic shut down manufacturing through the conventional pilot season.

Benanti is a five-time Tony Award nominee, having received one Tony for her position in “Gypsy” reverse Patti LuPone in 2008. That position additionally earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. Benanti’s different Broadway credit embody “Into the Woods,” “The Wedding ceremony Singer,” and “9.” Her latest TV credit embody “Youthful,” “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert,” “Supergirl,” “Nashville,” and “The Detour.”

She is repped by UTA and Untitled Leisure.

Heldens will write and government produce the pilot, with Sue Naegle additionally government producing. Jason Winer will direct and government produce. 20th Century Fox Tv and Fox Leisure will produce. Heldens is at the moment below an total deal at 20th TV.