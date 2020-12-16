Laura Fernandez Espeso Named Chief Executive of The Mediapro Studio

Elevating the glass ceiling in Spain, Laura Fernández Espeso has been promoted to the place of chief government at The Mediapro Studio, the place she’s going to direct the administration and technique of TMS productions and manufacturing homes in and out of doors Spain.

Co-head of TV of The Mediapro Studio since its launch in March 2019, Fernandez Espeso was appointed company director in October 2019. Her new promotion makes her the highest-ranking feminine TV government at a serious participant on Spain’s vibrant and ever extra globalized TV and film scene.

Half of the Mediapro Group because it absorbed Globomedia, Spain’s high prime-time producer — the place Fernandez Espeso labored as head of worldwide improvement — she will be able to count on to speed up The Mediapro Studio’s drive into worldwide manufacturing, each with international streaming platforms reminiscent of Amazon Prime Video, with which TMS produced Emmy-winning soccer doc collection “Six Goals” and now “Fernando Alonso 2” in addition to with large U.S. gamers reminiscent of ViacomCBS Intl. Studios (“Membership 57,” the Rose d’Or profitable “Victoria Small”) and Turner Latin America (“Las Bravas”).

Fernandez Espeso’s core technique adheres to what was set through the TMS launch: “Creating and producing; forging large franchises; retaining IP and distribution,” as she has expressed it. Right here, one case examine has been Antarctic-set thriller “The Head,” produced with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia and starring “Cash Heist’s” Alvaro Morte and Japanese idol Tomoisha Yamashita.

“We retained IP, shot in English, and are actually rolling the collection out throughout the globe, to not a platform, however by way of our distribution operation territory-by-territory which, when a collection clicks, makes for tremendous success,” Fernández Espeso mentioned at September’s San Sebastian Movie Competition.

With Fernández Espeso as company director, TMS has additionally scaled up in film manufacturing, co-producing Woody Allen’s “Rifkin’s Competition,” producing “Official Competitors,” with Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, and producing labor-relations themed “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem. Crucially, Fernandez Espeso’s appointment comes as a number of TMS titles have been capable of resume manufacturing in Spain, with “Official Competitors” and now “The Good Boss” now transferring into post-production.

Since its launch, The Mediapro Studio has accomplished or is producing 200 titles in fiction and non-fiction. Its exhibits characterize 25% of Spanish primetime, it mentioned in a press release on Wednesday.

“Laura has been a main mover behind the creation of The Mediapro Studio, now the largest content material producer in Spain and one of these with the best worldwide attain. Her management capability and expertise have been key for it as they are going to be for its exansion and consolidation at a world degree,” mentioned Tatxo Benet, Mediapro Group’s managing associate.

“It’s a satisfaction to be on the head of this mission and a group that has made The Mediapro Studio potential,” Fernández Espeso added.

She went on: “Giant challenges await us with the initiatives now we have in progress and new productions with large skills over all of the world.”