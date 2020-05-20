Laura Marling Sells Out Geo-Blocked Remote Live performance, Adds Second Show – Variety

Among the many many choices detailed by specialists in Variety’s current article on concert events for the pandemic age, one was geo-blocked exhibits and excursions: Livestreamed concert events with restricted capacities, restricted to a sure geographic space by a course of known as “geo-blocking.”

Final week British singer-songwriter Laura Marling introduced the primary main geo-blocked live performance of this 12 months — a dwell, multi-camera, ticketed occasion happening at 7 p.m. ET on June 6 at London’s Union Chapel, restricted to North American followers to coincide with the final date of her cancelled tour of the area — and offered it out inside days; now she’s introduced an identical present on the identical day, happening at eight p.m. GMT (three hours earlier than the first-announced present) geo-blocked for U.Okay. and European Union followers. Tickets may also be capped to a restricted quantity, and in accordance with the announcement have already practically offered out. (Ticket information is out there right here.)

Ticketholders might be given a singular YouTube hyperlink simply earlier than the printed begins the place they’ll have the ability to view the efficiency. Minimal workers and crew will participate with a purpose to assist produce the present.

When buying tickets, followers may also be supplied the selection of two charities to donate to along with their buy, with Marling herself selecting Refuge and The Trussell Belief as the 2 to learn.

Marling’s newest LP – “Tune for Our Daughter” – got here out final month by way of a brand new partnership between Partisan and Chrysalis Information. Introduced with solely every week’s discover, the album was initially deliberate for a late summer time launch. However as Marling defined in a press release: “In gentle of the change to all our circumstances, I noticed no purpose to carry again on one thing that, on the very least, may entertain, and at its greatest, present some sense of union…An album, stripped of all the pieces that modernity and possession does to it, is actually a bit of me, and I’d like so that you can have it.” ‘