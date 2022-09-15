Laura Richardson, commander of the United States Southern Command: “The Russians try to manipulate people with disinformation campaigns”

SOUTHDEC22 is one of the most important conferences in the field of security and defense. For two days, the military delegates will meet at work tables in which topics such as the fight against drug trafficking, illegal fishing, cyber defense and transnational crime will be addressed. (Photo: Yalilé Loaiza / Infobae).

With the purpose of discussing topics such as the fight against drug trafficking, illegal fishing, cyber defense and transnational crime and creating a regional defense strategy, this Wednesday, in Quito, the South American Defense Conference (SOUTHDEC22). This is the forum is considered as one of the most relevant in terms of security and defense for the region.

Around 200 attendees, eleven Defense chiefs and their military delegations from countries such as Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peruamong others, in addition to European and Canadian observers met to work at discussion tables for two days, led by members of the United States Southern Command.

Commander of the United States Southern Command, Laura Richardsonwhich fulfills an official agenda in Ecuador, participated in the opening of the conference and in his speech he referred to the threats faced by democracies in the region. The first woman to lead the US Southern Command spoke about the effects of the pandemic, violence, illegal fishing and drug trafficking. For Richardson, the possibility of meeting with the military delegates of the South American countries demonstrates the “power of camaraderie”, as he stated in his speech.

“We meet at a crucial moment when our democracies face great challenges,” said the commander.

Richardson also referred to the disinformation campaigns launched by the Kremlin and assured that, among others, this is one of the challenges in terms of security: “ Russians try to manipulate people with disinformation campaigns ”, said the general.

US Southern Command Commander Laura Richardson attends the South American Defense Conference in Quito. (Photo: Yalilé Loaiza / Infobae).

In addition, the commander warned about the cybersecurity risksespecially irregular operations sponsored by China with the support of the Latin American dictatorships as Cuba, Venezuela y Nicaragua. These operations would seek to destabilize regional democracies, so he called on the attendees to work on a comprehensive plan to face this threat.

The head of the Southern Command assured that the intelligence services have detected that there are infiltrators who steal personal data and information and use it for crimes such as money laundering.

In his speech, Richardson also described illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing as one of the main maritime threats in the region, especially due to fuel subsidies for fishing fleets that carry out their tasks in the South American oceans. Richardson referred to the Chinese vessels that fish in the limits of the exclusive economic zones of South American countries, especially near the Galapagos Islands.

The general Nelson Proanohead of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador, who opened the conference, said that when the work tables end it is expected to have a regional defense strategy. In addition, he assured that one of the most important issues to discuss with the military delegates will be the fight against drug trafficking.

The Ecuadorian Defense Minister, louis laraurged the defense chiefs of the eleven delegations present to join forces to combat regional threats such as drug trafficking and organized crime.

At the opening of the conference, in addition to Richardson, Lara and Proaño, the United States ambassador to Ecuador, Michael Fitzpatrickand the Ecuadorian ambassador to the United States, Ivonne Baki.

General Laura Richardson arrived in Ecuador on September 12 to carry out various activities, mainly attending the South American Defense Conference. Last Tuesday morning she met with the president Guillermo Lasso to discuss strengthening security cooperation.

Richardson is a four-star general in the United States Army and is the first woman to command the United States Southern Command, a position she has held since October 29, 2021. Previously, she was commanding general of the United States Army North From July 2019 to September 2021, she has served as an Army aviator and has led operations in Afghanistan.

KEEP READING:

Head of the US Southern Command and President of Ecuador discuss security

The main indigenous group in Ecuador rejected the referendum proposed by Guillermo Lasso